...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED FOR THE MOUNTAINS TODAY THROUGH THIS
MORNING...
...Winter conditions for Cheyenne, Laramie, I-80 Summit, Buford
and Vedauwoo this Morning...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Periods of heavy Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph may produce blowing
snow and lower visibility.
* WHERE...Cheyenne and Laramie.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds to 30
mph will also produce some blowing snow and lower visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range,
South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County,
including Cheyenne, Laramie, Wheatland, and Vedauwoo.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning through late Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation.
&&
The following are related to this week’s Christmas holiday and next week’s New Year’s holiday:
Government offices
Federal government – Closed Dec. 31.
State of Wyoming – Closed Dec. 31.
Laramie County – Closed Dec. 31.
City of Cheyenne – Closed Monday; open Dec. 31 until noon; and closed Jan. 3.
Government services
Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed Dec. 31.
Cheyenne Transit Program – Closed Monday; open Dec. 31 until noon; and closed Jan. 3. Buses will not run when office is closed.
U.S. Postal Service – No regular delivery today. Regular delivery schedule Dec. 31, with regular retail hours. No regular delivery Jan. 1.
Medical care
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Dec. 31.
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Dec. 31; emergency room open 24 hours.
Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Open 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dec. 30; and closed Dec. 31.
Volunteers of America-Cheyenne – Closed Dec. 31.
Trash pickup
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Regular trash/recycle pick-up on scheduled days. Please have containers out by 6 a.m. The Solid Waste Transfer Station office and Household Hazardous Waste, 220 N. College Drive, will be closed Monday. Transfer Station will be open for dumping until noon Monday. The Compost Facility, 3714 Windmill Road, and Happy Jack Landfill, 1416 Happy Jack Road, will be closed Monday. New Year’s closures for the Transfer Station and the landfill have not yet been announced.
Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Regular pickup schedule.
Schools/child services
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Dec. 31.
Laramie County Community College – Closed through Jan. 3.
Laramie County School District 1 – Closed through Jan. 3.
Laramie County School District 2 – Closed through Jan. 3.
St. Mary’s Catholic School – Closed through Jan. 3.
STRIDE Learning Center – Closed through Jan. 3.
Community servicesCheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed today and Jan. 1.
Cheyenne Family YMCA – Closed today; open 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 31, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 1.
Laramie County Library – Closed today; closes early at 6 p.m. Dec. 31, closed Jan. 1.