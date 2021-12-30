...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH
possible.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...1 AM MST until 8 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
The following are related to this week’s New Year’s holiday:
Government offices
Federal government – Closed Friday.
State of Wyoming – Closed Friday.
Laramie County – Closed Friday.
City of Cheyenne – Open Friday until noon; and closed Jan. 3.
Government services
Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed Friday.
Cheyenne Transit Program – Open Friday until noon; and closed Jan. 3. Buses will not run when office is closed.
U.S. Postal Service – Regular delivery schedule Friday, with regular retail hours. No regular delivery Saturday.
Medical care
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Friday.
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Friday; emergency room open 24 hours.
Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Open 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. today; closed Friday.
Volunteers of America-Cheyenne – Closed Friday.
Trash pickup
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Regular trash/recycle pick-up on scheduled days. Please have containers out by 6 a.m. The Solid Waste Transfer Station/Household Hazardous Waste (220 N. College Drive), the Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Road) and Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Road) will be open until noon Friday. The landfill and transfer station will be open Monday for dumping, but the transfer station office, Household Hazardous Waste and the Compost Facility will be closed Monday.
Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Regular pickup schedule.
Schools/child services
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Friday.
Laramie County Community College – Closed through Jan. 3.
Laramie County School District 1 – Closed through Jan. 3.
Laramie County School District 2 – Closed through Jan. 3.
St. Mary’s Catholic School – Closed through Jan. 3.
STRIDE Learning Center – Closed through Jan. 3.
Community servicesCheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed Saturday.
Cheyenne Family YMCA – Open 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Laramie County Library – Closes early at 6 p.m. Friday, closed Saturday.