The following are related to this week’s New Year's holiday:

Government offices

Federal government – Closed Dec. 31.

State of Wyoming – Closed Dec. 31.

Laramie County – Closed Dec. 31.

City of Cheyenne – Closed Monday; open Dec. 31 until noon; and closed Jan. 3.

Government services

Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed Dec. 31.

Cheyenne Transit Program – Closed Monday; open Dec. 31 until noon; and closed Jan. 3. Buses will not run when office is closed.

U.S. Postal Service – Regular delivery schedule Dec. 31, with regular retail hours. No regular delivery Jan. 1.

Medical care

Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Dec. 31.

Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Dec. 31; emergency room open 24 hours.

Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Open 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dec. 30; and closed Dec. 31.

Volunteers of America-Cheyenne – Closed Dec. 31.

Trash pickup

City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Regular trash/recycle pick-up on scheduled days. Please have containers out by 6 a.m. The Solid Waste Transfer Station office and Household Hazardous Waste, 220 N. College Drive, will be closed Monday. Transfer Station will be open for dumping until noon Monday. The Compost Facility, 3714 Windmill Road, and Happy Jack Landfill, 1416 Happy Jack Road, will be closed Monday. New Year's closures for the Transfer Station and the landfill have not yet been announced.

Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.

Wyoming Disposal Systems – Regular pickup schedule. 

Schools/child services

Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Dec. 31.

Laramie County Community College – Closed through Jan. 3. 

Laramie County School District 1 – Closed through Jan. 3.

Laramie County School District 2 – Closed through Jan. 3.

St. Mary’s Catholic School – Closed through Jan. 3.

STRIDE Learning Center – Closed through Jan. 3.

Community services

Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed Jan. 1. 

Cheyenne Family YMCA – Open 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 31, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 1. 

Laramie County Library – Closes early at 6 p.m. Dec. 31, closed Jan. 1. 

St. Joseph’s Food Pantry – Closed through Jan. 3.

