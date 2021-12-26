...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 5 AM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Shirley Basin. Includes the towns of Medicine Bow and
Shirley Basin. Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte
County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie
Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie
County. Includes Cheyenne...Wheatland...Laramie...Horse Creek
and Guernsey.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. Patchy blowing snow could reduce
visibility in areas of recent snowfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
The following are related to this week’s New Year's holiday:
Government offices
Federal government – Closed Dec. 31.
State of Wyoming – Closed Dec. 31.
Laramie County – Closed Dec. 31.
City of Cheyenne – Closed Monday; open Dec. 31 until noon; and closed Jan. 3.
Government services
Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed Dec. 31.
Cheyenne Transit Program – Closed Monday; open Dec. 31 until noon; and closed Jan. 3. Buses will not run when office is closed.
U.S. Postal Service – Regular delivery schedule Dec. 31, with regular retail hours. No regular delivery Jan. 1.
Medical care
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Dec. 31.
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Dec. 31; emergency room open 24 hours.
Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Open 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dec. 30; and closed Dec. 31.
Volunteers of America-Cheyenne – Closed Dec. 31.
Trash pickup
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Regular trash/recycle pick-up on scheduled days. Please have containers out by 6 a.m. The Solid Waste Transfer Station office and Household Hazardous Waste, 220 N. College Drive, will be closed Monday. Transfer Station will be open for dumping until noon Monday. The Compost Facility, 3714 Windmill Road, and Happy Jack Landfill, 1416 Happy Jack Road, will be closed Monday. New Year's closures for the Transfer Station and the landfill have not yet been announced.
Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Regular pickup schedule.
Schools/child services
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Dec. 31.
Laramie County Community College – Closed through Jan. 3.
Laramie County School District 1 – Closed through Jan. 3.
Laramie County School District 2 – Closed through Jan. 3.
St. Mary’s Catholic School – Closed through Jan. 3.
STRIDE Learning Center – Closed through Jan. 3.
Community services
Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed Jan. 1.
Cheyenne Family YMCA – Open 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 31, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 1.
Laramie County Library – Closes early at 6 p.m. Dec. 31, closed Jan. 1.