...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 AM MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
Very cold temperatures producing wind chills as low as minus 15
are expected Friday night and early Saturday.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County, including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered
roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
Dangerously cold wind chills may lead to frost bite or
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The following are related to this week’s New Year’s holiday:
Government offices
Federal government – Closed today.
State of Wyoming – Closed today.
Laramie County – Closed today.
City of Cheyenne – Open today until noon; closed Monday.
Government services
Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed today.
Cheyenne Transit Program – Open today until noon; closed Monday. Buses will not run when office is closed.
U.S. Postal Service – Regular delivery schedule today, with regular retail hours. No regular delivery Saturday.
Medical care
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed today.
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed today; emergency room open 24 hours.
Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed today.
Volunteers of America-Cheyenne – Closed today.
Trash pickup
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Regular trash/recycle pick-up on scheduled days. Please have containers out by 6 a.m. The Solid Waste Transfer Station/Household Hazardous Waste (220 N. College Drive), the Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Road) and Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Road) will be open until noon today. The landfill and transfer station will be open Monday for dumping, but the transfer station office, Household Hazardous Waste and the Compost Facility will be closed Monday.
Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Regular pickup schedule.
Schools/child services
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed today.
Laramie County Community College – Closed through Jan. 3.
Laramie County School District 1 – Closed through Jan. 3.
Laramie County School District 2 – Closed through Jan. 3.
St. Mary’s Catholic School – Closed through Jan. 3.
STRIDE Learning Center – Closed through Jan. 3.
Community servicesCheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed Saturday.
Cheyenne Family YMCA – Open 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Laramie County Library – Closes early at 6 p.m. today, closed Saturday.