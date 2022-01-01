The following are related to this week’s New Year’s holiday:

Government offices

City of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.

Government services

Cheyenne Transit Program – Closed Monday. Buses will not run when office is closed.

U.S. Postal Service – No regular delivery today.

Medical care

Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed today; emergency room open 24 hours.

Trash pickup

City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Regular trash/recycle pick-up on scheduled days. Please have containers out by 6 a.m. The Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Road) and Solid Waste Transfer station (220 N. College Drive) will be open Monday for dumping, but the transfer station office, Household Hazardous Waste and the Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Road) will be closed Monday.

Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.

Wyoming Disposal Systems – Regular pickup schedule.

Schools/child services

Laramie County Community College – Closed through Monday.

Laramie County School District 1 – Closed through Monday.

Laramie County School District 2 – Closed through Monday.

St. Mary’s Catholic School – Closed through Monday.

STRIDE Learning Center – Closed through Monday.

Community servicesCheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed today.

Cheyenne Family YMCA – Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.

Laramie County Library – Closed today.

St. Joseph’s Food Pantry – Closed through Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus