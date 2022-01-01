...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 11 PM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Visibility down to under a half
mile at times. Winds gusting as high as 75 mph in wind prone
areas. Gusts to 40 mph in the Laramie Valley to include Laramie
as well as central Laramie County to include Cheyenne.
* WHERE...Wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming to include
Arlington...the Interstate 80 Summit and eastern foothills...
as well as Bordeaux on Interstate 25.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds
could cause extensive tree damage. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The following are related to this week’s New Year’s holiday:
Government offices
City of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
Government services
Cheyenne Transit Program – Closed Monday. Buses will not run when office is closed.
U.S. Postal Service – No regular delivery today.
Medical care
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed today; emergency room open 24 hours.
Trash pickup
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Regular trash/recycle pick-up on scheduled days. Please have containers out by 6 a.m. The Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Road) and Solid Waste Transfer station (220 N. College Drive) will be open Monday for dumping, but the transfer station office, Household Hazardous Waste and the Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Road) will be closed Monday.
Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Regular pickup schedule.
Schools/child services
Laramie County Community College – Closed through Monday.
Laramie County School District 1 – Closed through Monday.
Laramie County School District 2 – Closed through Monday.
St. Mary’s Catholic School – Closed through Monday.
STRIDE Learning Center – Closed through Monday.
Community servicesCheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed today.
Cheyenne Family YMCA – Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.