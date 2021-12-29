The following are related to this week’s New Year’s holiday:
Government offices
Federal government – Closed Friday.
State of Wyoming – Closed Friday.
Laramie County – Closed Friday.
City of Cheyenne – Open Friday until noon; and closed Jan. 3.
Government services
Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed Friday.
Cheyenne Transit Program – Open Friday until noon; and closed Jan. 3. Buses will not run when office is closed.
U.S. Postal Service – Regular delivery schedule Friday, with regular retail hours. No regular delivery Saturday.
Medical care
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Friday.
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Friday; emergency room open 24 hours.
Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Open 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday; closed Friday.
Volunteers of America-Cheyenne – Closed Friday.
Trash pickup
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Regular trash/recycle pick-up on scheduled days. Please have containers out by 6 a.m. The Solid Waste Transfer Station office and Household Hazardous Waste, 220 N. College Drive, will be closed at noon Friday and Monday. Transfer Station will be open for dumping until noon Friday and until noon Monday. The Compost Facility, 3714 Windmill Road, will be open Friday, closed Saturday and Monday.
Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Regular pickup schedule.
Schools/child services
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Friday.
Laramie County Community College – Closed through Jan. 3.
Laramie County School District 1 – Closed through Jan. 3.
Laramie County School District 2 – Closed through Jan. 3.
St. Mary’s Catholic School – Closed through Jan. 3.
STRIDE Learning Center – Closed through Jan. 3.
Community servicesCheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed Saturday.
Cheyenne Family YMCA – Open 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Laramie County Library – Closes early at 6 p.m. Friday, closed Saturday.