...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310 and 313.
* WIND...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 17 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop may spread rapidly. Outdoor
burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
The following are related to this week’s Thanksgiving holiday:
Government offices
Federal government – Open today.
State of Wyoming – Open today.
Laramie County – Closed today.
City of Cheyenne – Closed today.
Government services
Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed today.
Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed today; buses will not run.
Medical care
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed today.
Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed today.
Peak Wellness Center – Closed today.
Trash pickup
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Transfer Station, Compost Facility and landfill closed today. Trash/recycle pick-up scheduled for Thursday will be done Saturday, Nov. 27. Please have containers out by 6:30 a.m.
Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Trash pickup scheduled for Thursday will take place Saturday.
Schools/child services
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed today.
Laramie County Community College – Closed today.
Laramie County School District 1 – Closed today.
Laramie County School District 2 – Closed today.
St. Mary’s Catholic School – Closed today.
STRIDE Learning Center – Closed today.
Community services
Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed today.
Laramie County Library – Closed today. Will close early on Saturday at 4 p.m., as well.
Meals on Wheels – Closed today; delivering frozen meals in advance.