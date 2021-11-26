The following are related to this week’s Thanksgiving holiday:

Government offices

Federal government – Open today.

State of Wyoming – Open today.

Laramie County – Closed today.

City of Cheyenne – Closed today.

Government services

Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed today.

Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed today; buses will not run.

Medical care

Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed today.

Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed today.

Peak Wellness Center – Closed today.

Trash pickup

City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Transfer Station, Compost Facility and landfill closed today. Trash/recycle pick-up scheduled for Thursday will be done Saturday, Nov. 27. Please have containers out by 6:30 a.m.

Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.

Wyoming Disposal Systems – Trash pickup scheduled for Thursday will take place Saturday.

Schools/child services

Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed today.

Laramie County Community College – Closed today.

Laramie County School District 1 – Closed today.

Laramie County School District 2 – Closed today.

St. Mary’s Catholic School – Closed today.

STRIDE Learning Center – Closed today.

Community services

Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed today.

Laramie County Library – Closed today. Will close early on Saturday at 4 p.m., as well.

Meals on Wheels – Closed today; delivering frozen meals in advance.

St. Joseph’s Food Pantry – Closed today.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus