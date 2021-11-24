The following closures are related to this week's Thanksgiving holiday:

Government offices

Federal government – Closed Thursday. 

State of Wyoming – Closed Thursday. 

Laramie County – Closed Thursday and Friday. 

City of Cheyenne – Closed Thursday and Friday. 

Government services

Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed Thursday and Friday. 

Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed Thursday and Friday, buses will not run. 

U.S. Postal Service – Express Mail delivery only Thursday; no regular mail service.

Medical care

Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Thursday and Friday. 

Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Thursday; open for emergency care.

Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed Thursday and Friday. 

Peak Wellness Center – Closed Thursday and Friday. 

Trash pickup

City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Transfer Station, Compost Facility and landfill closed Thursday. Trash/recycle pick-up scheduled for Thursday will be done Saturday, Nov. 27. Please have containers out by 6:30 a.m. Solid Waste offices closed Thursday.

Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.

Wyoming Disposal Systems – Trash pickup scheduled for Thursday will take place Saturday.

Schools/child services

Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Thursday and Friday.

Laramie County Community College – Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. 

Laramie County School District 1 – Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. 

Laramie County School District 2 – Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. 

St. Mary's Catholic School – Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. 

STRIDE Learning Center – Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. 

Community services

Cheyenne Animal Shelter – Closed Thursday. 

Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed Thursday and Friday. 

Cheyenne Family YMCA – Closed Thursday. 

Laramie County Library – Closed Thursday and Friday. Will close early on Saturday at 4 p.m., as well. 

Meals on Wheels – Closed Thursday and Friday; delivering frozen meals in advance.

St. Joseph’s Food Pantry – Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

