...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 313...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through
Thursday afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA...In Nebraska, fire weather zone 313. In Wyoming,
fire weather zone 310.
* WIND...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent
* HAINES...4 to 5 or Moderate potential for rapid fire growth.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
The following closures are related to this week's Thanksgiving holiday:
Government offices
Federal government – Closed Thursday.
State of Wyoming – Closed Thursday.
Laramie County – Closed Thursday and Friday.
City of Cheyenne – Closed Thursday and Friday.
Government services
Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed Thursday and Friday.
Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed Thursday and Friday, buses will not run.
U.S. Postal Service – Express Mail delivery only Thursday; no regular mail service.
Medical care
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Thursday and Friday.
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Thursday; open for emergency care.
Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed Thursday and Friday.
Peak Wellness Center – Closed Thursday and Friday.
Trash pickup
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Transfer Station, Compost Facility and landfill closed Thursday. Trash/recycle pick-up scheduled for Thursday will be done Saturday, Nov. 27. Please have containers out by 6:30 a.m. Solid Waste offices closed Thursday.
Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Trash pickup scheduled for Thursday will take place Saturday.
Schools/child services
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Thursday and Friday.
Laramie County Community College – Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Laramie County School District 1 – Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Laramie County School District 2 – Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
St. Mary's Catholic School – Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
STRIDE Learning Center – Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Community services
Cheyenne Animal Shelter – Closed Thursday.
Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed Thursday and Friday.
Cheyenne Family YMCA – Closed Thursday.
Laramie County Library – Closed Thursday and Friday. Will close early on Saturday at 4 p.m., as well.
Meals on Wheels – Closed Thursday and Friday; delivering frozen meals in advance.
St. Joseph’s Food Pantry – Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.