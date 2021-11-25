...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THURSDAY IN SOUTHEAST
WYOMING AND THE SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...In Nebraska, fire weather zone 313. In
Wyoming, fire weather zone 310.
* WIND...West winds 15 to 25 MPH with gusts to 35 MPH possible.
* MINIMUM HUMIDITY...13 to 18 percent.
* HAINES...4 or Moderate potential for rapid fire growth.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
The following closures are related to today’s Thanksgiving holiday:
Government offices
Federal government – Closed today.
State of Wyoming – Closed today.
Laramie County – Closed today and Friday.
City of Cheyenne – Closed today and Friday.
Government services
Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed today and Friday.
Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed today and Friday, buses will not run.
U.S. Postal Service – Express Mail delivery only today; no regular mail service.
Medical care
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed today and Friday.
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed today; open for emergency care.
Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed today and Friday.
Peak Wellness Center – Closed today and Friday.
Trash pickup
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Transfer Station, Compost Facility and landfill closed today. Trash/recycle pick-up scheduled for today will be done Saturday, Nov. 27. Please have containers out by 6:30 a.m. Solid Waste offices closed today.
Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Trash pickup scheduled for today will take place Saturday.
Schools/child services
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed today and Friday.
Laramie County Community College – Closed today and Friday.
Laramie County School District 1 – Closed today and Friday.
Laramie County School District 2 – Closed today and Friday.
St. Mary’s Catholic School – Closed today and Friday.
STRIDE Learning Center – Closed today and Friday.
Community services
Cheyenne Animal Shelter – Closed today.
Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed today and Friday.
Cheyenne Family YMCA – Closed today.
Laramie County Library – Closed today and Friday. Will close early on Saturday at 4 p.m., as well.
Meals on Wheels – Closed today and Friday; delivering frozen meals in advance.
St. Joseph’s Food Pantry – Closed today and Friday.