The following closures are related to today’s Thanksgiving holiday:

Government offices

Federal government – Closed today.

State of Wyoming – Closed today.

Laramie County – Closed today and Friday.

City of Cheyenne – Closed today and Friday.

Government services

Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed today and Friday.

Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed today and Friday, buses will not run.

U.S. Postal Service – Express Mail delivery only today; no regular mail service.

Medical care

Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed today and Friday.

Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed today; open for emergency care.

Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed today and Friday.

Peak Wellness Center – Closed today and Friday.

Trash pickup

City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Transfer Station, Compost Facility and landfill closed today. Trash/recycle pick-up scheduled for today will be done Saturday, Nov. 27. Please have containers out by 6:30 a.m. Solid Waste offices closed today.

Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.

Wyoming Disposal Systems – Trash pickup scheduled for today will take place Saturday.

Schools/child services

Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed today and Friday.

Laramie County Community College – Closed today and Friday.

Laramie County School District 1 – Closed today and Friday.

Laramie County School District 2 – Closed today and Friday.

St. Mary’s Catholic School – Closed today and Friday.

STRIDE Learning Center – Closed today and Friday.

Community services

Cheyenne Animal Shelter – Closed today.

Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed today and Friday.

Cheyenne Family YMCA – Closed today.

Laramie County Library – Closed today and Friday. Will close early on Saturday at 4 p.m., as well.

Meals on Wheels – Closed today and Friday; delivering frozen meals in advance.

St. Joseph’s Food Pantry – Closed today and Friday.

