The following closures are related to the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr./Wyoming Equality Day holiday, Monday, Jan. 17:

Government offices

Federal government – Closed Monday.

State of Wyoming – Closed Monday.

Laramie County – Closed Monday.

City of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.

Government services

Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed Monday.

Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed, buses will not run Monday.

U.S. Postal Service – Express Mail delivery only Monday; no regular mail service.

Medical care

Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Monday.

Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Monday; open for emergency care.

Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed Monday.

Volunteers of America-Cheyenne – Closed Monday.

Trash pickup

City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Pickup normally set for Monday will be completed Saturday, Jan. 15; Transfer Station and landfill closed Monday. Compost Facility and Household Hazardous Waste Facility closed Monday and Tuesday.

Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.

Wyoming Disposal Systems – Regular pickup schedule.

Flyte Sanitation – Regular pickup schedule.

Schools/child services

Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.

Laramie County Community College – Closed Monday.

Laramie County School District 1 – No school Monday.

Laramie County School District 2 – School as usual Monday.

St. Mary’s Catholic School – No school Monday.

STRIDE Learning Center – No classes Monday.

Community servicesCheyenne Aquatic Center – Regular hours Monday.

Cheyenne Family YMCA – Regular hours Monday.

Laramie County Library – Closed Monday.

Meals on Wheels – Business office closed; no meal deliveries Monday.

