The following closures are related to the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Monday, Jan. 17:
Government officesFederal government – Closed Monday.
State of Wyoming – Closed Monday.
Laramie County – Closed Monday.
City of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
Government servicesCheyenne Housing Authority – Closed Monday.
Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed, buses will not run Monday.
U.S. Postal Service – Express Mail delivery only Monday; no regular mail service.
Medical careCheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Monday.
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Monday; open for emergency care.
Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed Monday.
Volunteers of America-Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
Trash pickupCity of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Pickup normally set for Monday will be completed Saturday, Jan. 15; Transfer Station and landfill closed Monday. Compost Facility closed Monday.
Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Regular pickup schedule.
Flyte Sanitation – Regular pickup schedule.
Schools/child servicesBoys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
Laramie County Community College – Closed Monday.
Laramie County School District 1 – No school for secondary students Friday; no school Monday.
Laramie County School District 2 – School as usual Monday.
St. Mary’s Catholic School – Early release at 11:30 a.m. Friday; no school Monday.
Community services
Cheyenne Family YMCA – Regular hours Monday.
Laramie County Library – Closed Monday.
