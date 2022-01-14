Wind gusts 45 to 55 MPH likely with a fast moving cold front
Friday between 5 AM and 9 PM MST. The cold front will drop through
north to south, so the wind gusts will begin across Converse,
Niobrara, Sioux, and Dawes counties near 5 AM, spreading south to
include all areas east of the Laramie Range and Interstate 25 by
9 AM, and continuing until around 9 PM.
Temperatures will be steadily dropping throughout the day as well,
so very cold wind chills in the teens to single digits will be a
concern for anybody outdoors. Anybody outside should make sure to wear
the appropriate winter clothing for these very cold and windy
conditions.
Holiday closures list for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday
The following closures are related to the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Monday, Jan. 17:
Government offices
Federal government – Closed Monday.
State of Wyoming – Closed Monday.
Laramie County – Closed Monday.
City of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
Government services
Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed Monday.
Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed, buses will not run Monday.
U.S. Postal Service – Express Mail delivery only Monday; no regular mail service.
Medical care
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Monday.
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Monday; open for emergency care.
Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed Monday.
Volunteers of America-Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
Trash pickup
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Pickup normally set for Monday will be completed Saturday, Jan. 15; Transfer Station and landfill closed Monday. Compost Facility and Household Hazardous Waste Facility closed Monday and Tuesday.
Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Regular pickup schedule.
Flyte Sanitation – Regular pickup schedule.
Schools/child services
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
Laramie County Community College – Closed Monday.
Laramie County School District 1 – No school for secondary students Friday; no school Monday.
Laramie County School District 2 – School as usual Monday.
St. Mary’s Catholic School – Early release at 11:30 a.m. Friday; no school Monday.
STRIDE Learning Center – No classes Monday.
Community servicesCheyenne Aquatic Center – Regular hours Monday.
Cheyenne Family YMCA – Regular hours Monday.
Laramie County Library – Closed Monday.
Meals on Wheels – Business office closed; no meal deliveries Monday.