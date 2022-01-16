The following closures are related to the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr./Wyoming Equality Day holiday, Monday, Jan. 17:

Government offices

  • Federal government – Closed Monday.
  • State of Wyoming – Closed Monday.
  • Laramie County – Closed Monday.
  • City of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.

Government services

  • Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed Monday.
  • Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed, buses will not run Monday.
  • U.S. Postal Service – Express Mail delivery only Monday; no regular mail service.

Medical care

  • Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Monday.
  • Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Monday; open for emergency care.
  • Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed Monday.
  • Volunteers of America-Cheyenne – Closed Monday.

Trash pickup

  • City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Pickup normally set for Monday was completed Saturday; Transfer Station and landfill closed Monday. Compost Facility and Household Hazardous Waste Facility closed Monday and Tuesday.
  • Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.
  • Wyoming Disposal Systems – Regular pickup schedule.
  • Flyte Sanitation – Regular pickup schedule.

Schools/child services

  • Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
  • Laramie County Community College – Closed Monday.
  • Laramie County School District 1 – No school Monday.
  • Laramie County School District 2 – School as usual Monday.
  • St. Mary’s Catholic School – No school Monday.
  • STRIDE Learning Center – No classes Monday.

Community services

  • Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Regular hours Monday.
  • Cheyenne Family YMCA – Regular hours Monday.
  • Laramie County Library – Closed Monday.
  • Meals on Wheels – Business office closed; no meal deliveries Monday.

