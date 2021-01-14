The following closures are related to the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Monday, Jan. 18:
Government offices
Federal government – Closed Monday.
State of Wyoming – Closed Monday.
Laramie County – Closed Monday.
City of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
Government services
Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed Monday.
Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed, buses will not run Monday.
Medical care
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Monday.
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Monday; open for emergency care.
Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed Monday.
Peak Wellness Center – Regular hours Monday.
Trash pickup
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Pickup normally set for Monday will take place Saturday, Jan. 16; Transfer Station and landfill closed Monday. Compost Facility closed Monday and Tuesday.
Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Regular pickup schedule.
Flyte Sanitation – Regular pickup schedule.
Schools/child services
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
Laramie County Community College – No classes, offices closed Monday.
Laramie County School District 1 – No school Monday.
Laramie County School District 2 – School as usual Monday.
St. Mary’s Catholic School – No school Monday.
STRIDE Learning Center – No classes Monday.
Community services
Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed for maintenance.
Cheyenne Family YMCA – Regular hours Monday.
Meals on Wheels – Business office closed; no meal deliveries Monday.
Laramie County Library – Closed Monday.