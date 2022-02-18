...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley, Central Laramie
County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
The following closures are related to the upcoming Presidents Day federal holiday, Monday, Feb. 21:
Government offices
Federal government – Closed Monday.
State of Wyoming – State offices closed Monday. The Wyoming Legislature will convene as normal.
Laramie County – Closed Monday.
City of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
Government services
Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed, buses will not run Monday.
U.S. Postal Service – Express Mail delivery and some package delivery Monday. No regular mail service; retail locations will be closed.
Medical care
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Monday.
Trash pickup
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Pickup normally set for Monday will take place Saturday, Feb. 19. Please have trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m. Transfer Station and landfill closed Monday. Compost Facility and Household Hazardous Waste Facility closed Monday and Tuesday.
Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Regular pickup schedule.
Flyte Sanitation – Regular pickup schedule.
Schools/child services
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
Laramie County Community College – Closed Monday.
Laramie County School District 1 – No school Monday.
Laramie County School District 2 – School as usual Monday.