...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM
MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley, Central Laramie
County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
The following closures are related to the upcoming Presidents Day federal holiday, Monday, Feb. 21:
Government offices
Federal government – Closed Monday.
State of Wyoming – State offices closed Monday. The Wyoming Legislature will convene as normal.
Laramie County – Closed Monday.
City of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
Government servicesCheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed, buses will not run Monday.
U.S. Postal Service – Express Mail delivery and some package delivery Monday. No regular mail service; retail locations will be closed.
Medical care
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Monday.
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Monday; open for emergency care.
Volunteers of America-Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
Trash pickup
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Pickup normally set for Monday will take place today. Please have trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m. Transfer Station and landfill closed Monday. Compost Facility and Household Hazardous Waste Facility closed Monday and Tuesday.
Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Regular pickup schedule.
Flyte Sanitation – Regular pickup schedule.
Schools/child services
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
Laramie County Community College – Closed Monday.
Laramie County School District 1 – No school Monday.
Laramie County School District 2 – School as usual Monday.
St. Mary’s Catholic School – No school Monday.
STRIDE Learning Center – No classes Monday.
Community services
Cheyenne Animal Shelter – Open noon to 6 p.m. Monday.