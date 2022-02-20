The following closures are related to the upcoming Presidents Day federal holiday, Monday, Feb. 21:

Government offices

Federal government – Closed Monday.

State of Wyoming – State offices closed Monday. The Wyoming Legislature will convene as normal.

Laramie County – Closed Monday.

City of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.

Government services

Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed, buses will not run Monday.

U.S. Postal Service – Express Mail delivery and some package delivery Monday. No regular mail service; retail locations will be closed.

Medical care

Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Monday.

Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Monday; open for emergency care.

Volunteers of America-Cheyenne – Closed Monday.

Trash pickup

City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Pickup normally set for Monday took place Saturday. Transfer Station and landfill closed Monday. Compost Facility and Household Hazardous Waste Facility closed Monday and Tuesday.

Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.

Wyoming Disposal Systems – Regular pickup schedule.

Flyte Sanitation – Regular pickup schedule.

Schools/child services

Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.

Laramie County Community College – Closed Monday.

Laramie County School District 1 – No school Monday.

Laramie County School District 2 – School as usual Monday.

St. Mary’s Catholic School – No school Monday.

STRIDE Learning Center – No classes Monday.

Community services

Cheyenne Animal Shelter – Open noon to 6 p.m. Monday.

Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Regular hours Monday.

Cheyenne Family YMCA – Regular hours Monday.

Laramie County Library – Closed Monday.

