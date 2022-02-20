The following closures are related to the upcoming Presidents Day federal holiday, Monday, Feb. 21:
Government offices
Federal government – Closed Monday.
State of Wyoming – State offices closed Monday. The Wyoming Legislature will convene as normal.
Laramie County – Closed Monday.
City of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
Government services
Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed, buses will not run Monday.
U.S. Postal Service – Express Mail delivery and some package delivery Monday. No regular mail service; retail locations will be closed.
Medical care
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Monday.
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Monday; open for emergency care.
Volunteers of America-Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
Trash pickup
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Pickup normally set for Monday took place Saturday. Transfer Station and landfill closed Monday. Compost Facility and Household Hazardous Waste Facility closed Monday and Tuesday.
Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Regular pickup schedule.
Flyte Sanitation – Regular pickup schedule.
Schools/child services
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
Laramie County Community College – Closed Monday.
Laramie County School District 1 – No school Monday.
Laramie County School District 2 – School as usual Monday.
St. Mary’s Catholic School – No school Monday.
STRIDE Learning Center – No classes Monday.
Community services
Cheyenne Animal Shelter – Open noon to 6 p.m. Monday.