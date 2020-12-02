LARAMIE – Out of an abundance of caution due to the health risks related to COVID-19, Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site’s annual Holiday Lights Trail Walk will be held on three separate nights this year.
Tickets must be purchased in advance, as attendance is limited to only 40 people. The event will be held on Dec. 10, 11 and 17, from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. No admission tickets will be sold at the event.
You may purchase tickets either in person at the historic site between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, or over the phone with a credit card.
Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site is located at 975 Snowy Range Road, Laramie, For more information, go online to www.wyomingterritorialprison.com or call 307-745-3733.