CHEYENNE – Sue Hollingshead is retiring as Laramie County Library System’s Information Technology Division manager after a 24-year-long career with the library.
Hollingshead began working at the organization in 1996 as a network specialist, moving on to become a network administrator before being promoted as the library’s first IT Division Manager.
Hollingshead holds an associate degree in Network Technology and a Microsoft Administrator Certification. She served on many of the library’s internal committees, as well as the Laramie County Community College Business and Computer Science Advisory Committee and the Wyoming Library Leadership Committee.
According to a news release from the library, Hollingshead played a crucial role in growing the library’s network from a single, small server into the intricate and advanced system it is today. Her work ensured that when Laramie County Library System opened its new building in 2007, it was equipped with cutting-edge technology and resources. She was also instrumental in designing and upgrading the network for both the Burns and Pine Bluffs Branches, recently extending and improving both so that anyone can access the Wi-Fi for free from outside the buildings.
Hollingshead also developed the library’s technology plan, along with its Computer Center, expanding access from 12 computers to more than 80, with technology for adults, teens and children.
Hollingshead’s approach to Information Technology has been recognized as one of the best in the community, and her expertise has helped grow the library’s technological resources and community access points.