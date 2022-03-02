CHEYENNE – Don Hollingshead, a 27-year veteran of the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, says his experience and influence within the department make him the best candidate for sheriff.
Hollingshead has served as the county jail’s detention captain since 2019, when he was promoted from lieutenant. He began his law enforcement career as a detention deputy with the sheriff’s office in 1995. He transferred to the patrol division in 1998, where he would serve for 11 years, along with his K-9 partner, Gretta.
He has supervised five patrol squads within the sheriff’s office: the K-9 Unit, SWAT team, Search and Rescue team, Mounted Patrol, Fire Investigations Unit and Explosive Disposal Unit.
As detention captain, Hollingshead is responsible for operating the county jail and the Juvenile Services Center, supervising jail and court security, and managing a multimillion-dollar budget.
The biggest issue facing the sheriff’s office today, Hollingshead said, is budget and staffing. With Laramie County paying deputies $22.50 an hour – compared to Albany County at $26.04, or the Cheyenne Police Department at $26.26 for officers – it’s challenging to hire qualified people, he said.
“My solution to that is, work collectively with Laramie County commissioners, one-on-one with them, to provide them information and knowledge so that they can make good decisions of how to best assist the sheriff’s department, so that we can bring those wages up to a manner that will be competitive,” Hollingshead said in a speech at a Thursday campaign event.
Hollingshead said he has started this process, and he would also work to raise wages of civilian staff.
Mental illness
Another Hollingshead priority is to reduce the population of mentally ill people in the jail. Hollingshead said that, with the decrease in funding to the Wyoming State Hospital through the years, local jails have increasingly had to expend resources to handle the influx.
“When I started (27 years ago), we might have had a couple people throughout the year that had severe mental illness that were kept within our jail. Now it is the rule, not the exception,” he said.
The jail has about a dozen to 20 severely mentally ill inmates at any given time, Hollingshead said.
“It’s a huge crisis,” he added.
Under past administrations, it was considered the best policy to pick up mentally ill and unhoused people and “warehouse them in the jail,” Hollingshead said.
In his current job, he said he has begun working with places like Volunteers of America and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, and with the community’s Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program, or LEAD. The goal is to divert some people who need drug treatment or medical care.
Once people are in the LEAD program, he said, they can get resources to find things like employment, housing and counseling, which can help reduce recidivism.
Hollingshead said CMRC plans to supply the sheriff’s office with counselors and other mental health resources to treat people who need it while they’re behind bars. He’s working to establish a mental health advisory group with the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office, the State Public Defender’s Office and other agencies to better deal with people who have mental illnesses and commit crimes, he said.
“We need to work with these people to help them gain a footing and become better members of society: help them with their medications, help them with the different things that help them stay out of the jail,” Hollingshead said. It costs taxpayers much less to fund these preventative and diversion measures than to house an inmate at the jail for $145 per day, he said.
Also in the race for sheriff are former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak, retired CPD officer Boyd Wrede and retired Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy Jeff Barnes.
Hollingshead is running as a Republican, as are Kozak and Wrede. Barnes is running as an independent.
“I am a conservative Republican who believes in limited government, religious freedom, the Constitution, Second Amendment rights and private property rights,” Hollingshead says on his campaign website.
Hollingshead announced his candidacy in July on Facebook. That was shortly after Sheriff Danny Glick announced – also on Facebook – that he would not run for re-election after nearly 20 years on the job.
The candidate said at his Feb. 24 campaign event that he has Glick’s endorsement.