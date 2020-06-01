CHEYENNE – HollyFrontier Corporation announced Monday that it will be laying off about 200 employees at its Cheyenne refinery over the next 18 months.
The announced layoffs come in tandem with the company's plan to convert its Cheyenne oil refinery into one that processes renewable diesel fuel.
HollyFrontier CEO Mike Jennings, in a statement on the decision, said the challenges of high operating and capital costs, compounded with the effects of COVID-19, forced the shift in operations at the refinery.
"We realize that this decision affects many employees, their families and the community," Jennings said. "Our goal and expectation is to continue to operate as a community partner in Cheyenne and Wyoming for years to come.”
The shift to process renewable diesel fuel, Jennings said, "presents an exciting path forward for Cheyenne." The conversion of the refinery will take 12 to 18 months, and once completed, the site will annually produce about 90 million gallons of renewable diesel.
While relieved the company was staying put, Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr called the announcement "a gut punch" to the community.
"Our community will continue to be here for those workers who will be transitioning out of their jobs, and we'll do whatever we can to find them new opportunities in the workforce," Orr said.
The layoffs deal another blow to the local community that was already grappling with last week's cancellation of Cheyenne Frontier Days.
"It seems like the bad news just keeps coming," Orr added.
This story will be updated.