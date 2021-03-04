LARAMIE – Interested in preserving fruits and vegetables (like beans, cucumbers, cabbage, cauliflower, peppers), and salsas and sauces?
UW Extension is offering a one-day home canning course, which covers canning, preserving and pickling. The class will live online from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13. Participants will learn about safe canning and observe the making of a couple recipes. The cost is $20.
This course is good for home processors and those selling under the Wyoming Food Freedom Act. Course instructors Dr. Gleyn Bledsoe and Dr. Barb Rasco have vast experience and knowledge of food regulations, processing and safety, and are recognized processing authorities who educate and assist food entrepreneurs and food companies.
The registration link is https://uwyoextension.eventbrite.com.
Questions? Contact Cole Ehmke at cehmke@uwyo.edu.