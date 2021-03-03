CHEYENNE – The deadline for applying for assistance in home heating through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) has been extended for the 2020-21 season.
The program, administered by the Department of Family Services, helps income-eligible households cover the costs of heat. Wyoming residents now have until March 31 to apply.
“We extended the application period for this season only for two reasons,” LIEAP manager Brenda Ilg said in a news release. “First, we expect there to be continued cold weather, and we are seeing some increases in home heating costs. Second, we are still feeling the economic impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.”
To get a LIEAP application, go online to https://tinyurl.com/y6vwm9d3 and print one, or complete the online application; go to your local DFS field office or senior center; or call 800-246-4221 and ask that an application be mailed to you.
Applications must be postmarked on or before March 31.
“It’s a great program that helps ease the burden for many struggling Wyoming families and elders,” Ilg said. “We’re glad to extend it, and hope to help more people through the remaining winter months.”