CHEYENNE – Larry and Gracie Marske didn’t come to Cheyenne intending to open their own business.
In fact, Gracie Marske was a pastor in her former career. But, when the family moved to Cheyenne five years ago, she fell in love with the now-shuttered Hallmark store on Dell Range Boulevard.
“We’ve had challenges finding gift items, and we were looking for something different for our family,” she said.
But when the Marskes’ daughter, Emma, was in an accident at her school’s weight room that caused a brain injury, the family went into upheaval.
Emma’s injury meant that Larry and Gracie Marske needed to be available at all times to take their daughter to doctor appointments, physical therapy and anything else she might need. This meant Gracie Marske had to take a step back from her pastoral job and figure out another career path, one that would allow her to be available for her daughter, but still bring in an income.
So, the family decided to take Gracie Marske’s love for the Hallmark store and open a gift shop, but with some additional flair.
Home on the Range will host its grand opening today and Saturday at its new location, 1659 Stillwater Ave., Unit A. The store is open daily, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
At Home on the Range, customers can find a little bit of everything, from clothes (for men, women and babies) and jewelry, to books to home decor and furniture and much more.
The store also offers Dixie Belle chalk paint, and Gracie Marske will soon begin offering painting classes (such as chalk furniture painting, sign painting and applying patina to wine glasses) once the chaos from the grand opening dies down. The first class will be held Aug. 14.
The store technically opened back in November as a pop-up shop at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. It was supposed to be a trial run, letting the Marskes see how well a gift store would do in the community.
“We’re not looking to target tourists; our main focus is the people living here,” Gracie Marske said.
Home on the Range was a hit, with base officials asking them to stay on following the holiday season. Unfortunately, sales slowed down, but the family took it as an opportunity: move the shop from the base out into the city.
Their intent is to create a space that helps and encourages shoppers and guests.
“We’re here to be a place of encouragement and bring joy,” Gracie Marske said. “We have a world that’s ugly, and we all need some encouragement, and that’s what I’m hoping people find here.”
The shop has also helped bring the Marske family closer together. And, thankfully, their daughter is doing much better, and preparing to start her junior year of high school this fall.
“This is a family adventure,” Gracie Marske said. “We’re stepping out in faith, and this is where it’s at.”