CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Office of Homeland Security invites eligible entities to apply for fiscal year 2021 State Homeland Security and the Nonprofit Security Program grant funding. Both types of grants are 100% federally funded and provide money to eligible applicants based on Wyoming’s homeland security strategies and priorities.
The State Homeland Security Grant Program provides grants to support the implementation of risk-driven, capabilities-based state homeland security strategies to address capability gaps and sustain existing capabilities. This year, the priority areas defined within the grant are Enhancing Cyber Security, Enhancing of Soft Targets/Crowded Places, Enhancing Information and Intelligence Sharing, Combating Domestic Violent Extremism and Addressing Emergent Threats. The SHSP provides funds to assist state, local and tribal efforts to build, sustain and deliver the capabilities necessary to prevent, prepare for, protect against, and respond to acts of terrorism. This year’s grant award for Wyoming is about $4.5 million.
The Nonprofit program provides funding support for target hardening and physical security enhancements and activities to nonprofit organizations that are at high risk of terrorist attack due to their ideology, beliefs or mission. Eligible applicants include organizations that meet the IRS 501©(3) requirements. The total award for Wyoming is approximately $1 million.
The deadline for grant applications is April 16. For more information, visit the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security website at hls.wyo.gov or call 307-777-4900.