CHEYENNE – Some types of crime have been on the decline here so far this year, after rising earlier during the pandemic. This positive news has not disrupted the recent trend that a sizable portion of people arrested in the city are homeless.
People categorized as "transient" made up a little over one-fifth of local arrests in the first five months of 2022, according to an analysis of police reports by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Following the category of people who are residents of Cheyenne households, those who are transient make up the second-highest portion of those arrested in recent months, based on the hometowns of those going to jail.
Those categorized as transient – who are more commonly someone living locally and experiencing homelessness – made up 21.5% of total arrests between January and May. These arrests were made exclusively by the Cheyenne Police Department and the Laramie County Sheriff's Office. The total number of arrests in Cheyenne does include some people, all reported as being housed, who were put into handcuffs by personnel from the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Pine Bluffs Police Department, and one by a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs detective.
Arrests of people by city police and county sheriff's deputies without permanent addresses were rarely for violent crimes. People experiencing homelessness are commonly arrested on charges like unlawful entry onto property or trespassing, public intoxication, drug offenses and theft. They are also often arrested on warrants for things like failure to pay fines or citations, failure to appear for a hearing or failure to comply with direction from a court.
Still, in the past 12 months, CPD has seen "several" felony burglaries and aggravated assaults involving suspects who are unhoused, department public information officer Alex Farkas said in an email to the WTE this past week.
"A lot of our transients don't have anywhere to go, so they oftentimes will occupy some of the same areas, like a lot of our truck stops, and they're sleeping in some of our parking garages and things like that," LCSO Undersheriff Capt. Kevin James said in an interview.
These are often people who have been kicked out of or don't want to go to local homeless shelters, experts say. They frequent 24-hour businesses in the county, James said, and may return repeatedly despite being issued citations or arrested by law enforcement for trespassing.
LEAD program
Law enforcement's aim is always to get an unhoused person to a shelter, if possible, according to James.
CPD and LCSO also both participate in a program called Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, or LEAD, which launched in 2020. People enter this program following a referral from an officer or deputy.
Individuals referred to LEAD typically commit low-level, nonviolent offenses. Law enforcement have criteria they use to decide whether someone is appropriate for the program, agencies said.
"The goal is to provide treatment rather than continue the pattern of incarceration," Farkas said. Or, as James put it, the idea is "to cut down on that revolving door of arrests and/or trips to the hospital."
If a person meets those guidelines, the officer or deputy will give them the option to join and avoid the low-level criminal charges that led to the law enforcement contact in the first place.
When a person enters this program, those charges are "basically deferred," James said. The person provides information so they can be contacted by a case manager, who will connect them with resources like drug treatment or mental health care. The agencies partner with Volunteers of America for many of these services.
James said LCSO recently has put an emphasis on LEAD referrals because local law enforcement so often encounters repeat offenders who are experiencing homelessness.
The program comes with challenges. The undersheriff said it can be difficult for LCSO's case manager to follow up with program participants because they may not have a reliable phone number and because they move around often.
'It's a cycle'
Robin Bocanegra is the executive director at COMEA House and Resource Center, a local nonprofit homeless shelter. Similar to Undersheriff James, Bocanegra explained that unhoused people's pursuit of shelter often leads to their arrest for trespassing or another crime.
Some, she said, "will get arrested on purpose. A lot of them are sleeping in doorways and breaking into people's garages, or finding places to get in out of the heat, the cold – whatever, just to feel safe. (There's) less of a reason to try and stay sober or clean because they have nothing."
In Wyoming, an estimated 639 people are unhoused on any given night, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness. At 10.6 unhoused people per 10,000 residents, the state ranked 27th in the U.S. in 2020.
Bocanegra said she guessed many of the unhoused people who are repeat criminal offenders have untreated mental illness or they chronically abuse substances, preventing them from being able to manage themselves at a shelter. This can lead to more time on the street, more offenses and more warrants.
"They can't go to court if they're not sober, so they're going to skip, and then now there's a warrant. And it's just a cycle that kind of perpetuates itself," she said. "There's no end to it."
Farkas added that, according to some studies, "Cheyenne faces unique challenges by being at the crossroads of two interstate highways and by being so close to Fort Collins and Denver, (Colorado)."
For those being housed at COMEA, Bocanegra said data collected by shelter staff shows they are less likely to get arrested, with an exception.
Based on this data, while operating their low barrier emergency shelter the past two winters, total arrests of unhoused people in the city and county went down, but arrests at the COMEA shelter went up. The goal of this emergency shelter was to get unhoused people who were not sober out of the cold for the night, and so saw more intoxicated individuals than is typical in COMEA programs.
The shelter director said she hopes a permanent low barrier shelter, opening in the former Stage Coach Motel, will help reduce arrests. This shelter will include programming and case management. The emergency low barrier shelter did not offer such services.
There's a segment of the population, Bocanegra said, that "we're not ever going to help because we have laws to protect them."
"You can't force someone into a mental hospital" under most circumstances, and "you can't force someone to take medication," she said. "It's not against the law to be mentally ill."
It is a fine line between enforcing the law and protecting the community while also not infringing on the rights of people experiencing homelessness, Bocanegra said. She and her staff are "excited to see if showing a little more compassion" and being a little less punitive to some of these repeat offenders, in the form of the Stages program at the upcoming shelter, will help.
"We have to find purpose for some of these guys. They've lost that. If half of these guys died tomorrow, very few people would even notice. And that's tragic," she said. "So, we have to get them to a place where they have a purpose and they feel as though they matter."