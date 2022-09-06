...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 427, 428,
429, 430, AND 432...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through
Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 425. Fire weather
zones 427 through 430. Fire weather zone 432.
* WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with gusts
to 35 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Rodrigo Vigner Turcios-Romero, also known as Yigner Rodrigo Turcios-Romero, of Greeley, Colorado, is pictured on June 23, 2022, in this photo courtesy of the Laramie County Sheriff's Office. Turcios-Romero was arrested Monday afternoon as a suspect in the deadly shooting of a man in Laramie County.
CHEYENNE – A Colorado man has been arrested following an alleged homicide Sunday in Laramie County.
Rodrigo Vigner Turcios-Romero, also known as Yigner Rodrigo Turcios-Romero, of Greeley, Colorado, was "located and detained without incident" at about 1 p.m. Monday, according to the Laramie County Sheriff's Office. The arrest came after the sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page just before 11:30 a.m. Monday that authorities were looking for Turcios-Romero.
Turcios-Romero is suspected in the alleged murder of a Laramie County man. LCSO said the identity of the victim is being withheld until family members could be notified.
It was unclear Tuesday which law enforcement agency made the arrest and where Turcios-Romero was in custody.
At about 1:52 p.m. Sunday, LCSO deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of County Road 161 for a reported assault with a gun. Upon arrival, deputies discovered an approximately 37-year-old man had been shot, and the suspect had fled the scene. The victim of the shooting was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
LCSO detectives responded to the scene, and after interviewing numerous people, they were able to identify a suspect.
At the time of the original Monday morning Facebook post indicating law enforcement was looking for Turcios-Romero, he was believed to have fled back to Colorado and was considered armed and dangerous. The post noted he may have attempted to alter his appearance by cutting his hair.
Also at that time, detectives had been in contact with authorities in Colorado and were actively pursuing leads, the post said. An arrest warrant for second-degree murder was being processed for Turcios-Romero.
More information will be released as the investigation progresses, the sheriff's office said.