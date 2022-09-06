Rodrigo Vigner (aka Yigner Rodrigo) Turcios-Romero

Rodrigo Vigner Turcios-Romero, also known as Yigner Rodrigo Turcios-Romero, of Greeley, Colorado, is pictured on June 23, 2022, in this photo courtesy of the Laramie County Sheriff's Office. Turcios-Romero was arrested Monday afternoon as a suspect in the deadly shooting of a man in Laramie County.

CHEYENNE – A Colorado man has been arrested following an alleged homicide Sunday in Laramie County.

Rodrigo Vigner Turcios-Romero, also known as Yigner Rodrigo Turcios-Romero, of Greeley, Colorado, was "located and detained without incident" at about 1 p.m. Monday, according to the Laramie County Sheriff's Office. The arrest came after the sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page just before 11:30 a.m. Monday that authorities were looking for Turcios-Romero.

