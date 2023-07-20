CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra is excited to announce a new fundraising initiative, Make ME the Maestro!
Over the next eight weeks, four community members will be seeking votes via donations on their behalf to the orchestra. Maestro William Intriligator, CSO music director and conductor, said in a news release, “The one who raises the most will have the opportunity to become the Maestro for one piece on one of our upcoming concerts!”
The inaugural honorary maestro will be handed the baton at the 65th Annual Gala on Sept. 16, and will join CSO on stage at either the Movie Music Matinee concert on Nov. 19 or at the Holiday Magic concert on Dec. 9.
The candidates include:
Tom Bass, president of Wyoming Bank & Trust
Dr. Tracie Caller with Cheyenne Regional Medical Group
Mary Guthrie, who has served as deputy attorney general for the state of Wyoming, was Cheyenne’s first female city attorney and executive director of Wyoming State Bar
Dr. Rene Hinkle, a co-founding partner at Cheyenne Women’s Clinic
Supporters can help these candidates achieve their conducting dreams by voting with a donation in the candidate’s name to the Cheyenne Symphony. Find more information and vote at cheyennesymphony.org/maestro. Supporters can follow CSO on Facebook (@cheyennesymphonyorchestra) to keep track of the candidates’ fundraising successes.
Supporters can also attend CSO’s Annual Gala to participate in the last-minute voting and witness the naming of the honorary maestro. Visit cheyennesymphony.org or call the CSO office at 307-778-8561 to purchase tickets. Single tickets for the Movie Music Matinee and Holiday Magic will go on sale Aug. 15.