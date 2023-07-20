CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra is excited to announce a new fundraising initiative, Make ME the Maestro!

Over the next eight weeks, four community members will be seeking votes via donations on their behalf to the orchestra. Maestro William Intriligator, CSO music director and conductor, said in a news release, “The one who raises the most will have the opportunity to become the Maestro for one piece on one of our upcoming concerts!”

