CHEYENNE – Suddenly, and sadly, Yer’bellies food truck is shutting down, leaving just two local barbecue joints left in the city of Cheyenne.
As evidenced by this city’s track record, it’s no easy feat keeping good, home-cooked barbecue on the streets. The reason being, besides a lack of Western cultural relevance for the Southern style of cooking, it takes a lot out of a person to satisfy and maintain a client base hungry for the exhausting method of cooking.
In a post on Facebook, Yer’bellies’ Paul Shelly announced that due to “plaguing injuries from his Navy days,” he and co-founder Jamie Schaffer would retire from the food truck business.
It isn’t a question of passion. Both Shelly and Schaffer showed their commitment to their craft, studying Southern barbecue, starting a business, and learning to build, operate and run a food truck that earned the community’s enthusiastic support.
But it certainly does take passion.
Passion to balance two jobs, as is the case with Horace “Hoss” Woodard, the owner and sole employee of A Little Taste of Texas barbecue truck.
If you haven’t spotted him in the early hours of the day, smoking his stock from a trailer smoker, then you’ve surely caught a whiff of the product in progress. It’s the smell of a secret seasoning blend, one that Woodard declined to reveal (aside from salt and pepper), due to the extensive amount of time that he spent perfecting it.
There’s a high chance that you’ve caught an image of him out on the corner of East Lincolnway and Maxwell Avenue, where he’s busy prepping ribs, chicken legs, brisket, occasional turkey legs, pork chops, pork butt and sausage.
The Cooper, Texas native will always be in his cowboy hat, with his jeans tucked into his worn cowboy boots. He’s been living in Cheyenne for seven years now, only running the barbecue business for a little over a year.
“My granddad, man, he always told me he wanted to open up a barbecue pit business,” Woodard said, stepping away from the smoker Tuesday morning. “I was sitting at the house one day, and I was just like, ‘Man, I’m always behind on bills. Things are so bad, man.’
“I just got my ass up. I was like, ‘I’m gonna go spend my little life savings,’ which wasn’t much. I borrowed me some barbecue grills, man. It just took off from there.”
At the time of opening up the truck around noon, Woodard already had several customers start gathering for the lunch rush. They pull into the vacant parking lot across from Halladay Motors, dressed in attire that fit their different professions, and wait in the open air for the cook to assemble his craft.
When Woodard was starting out in May of 2021, he had purchased two recreational barbecue pits that he set up in front of his original location at the C-Mart & Smoke Shop on Dell Range Boulevard.
“People was laughing at me so much,” he said with a smile. “I would have been laughing, too. They saw me out there with a barbecue pit that I bought from Lowe’s, man. I’m serious.”
Passersby might have laughed, but a $900 payday on his first day proved that he was doing something right. Within two weeks, he had saved up half of the necessary funds to buy the full rig he uses now. The rest of the money, about $4,000 worth, was covered by his ex father-in-law.
The trailer smoker allows him to meet his quickly increasing customer demand – on Tuesday, the contents of which are two large briskets, 12 racks of ribs, 16 sausages and then some. By the time 5 p.m. arrives, he should be close to, if not completely, sold out.
That’s pretty much how he closes out each day since he relocated from the C-Mart this summer.
Obviously, the trailer smoker, four times the size of the recreational counterparts, presented a learning curve for Woodard.
“I got a few tips from my granddad, but really I’m self-taught, especially with this,” he said. “I did not know what I was doing. I almost set myself on fire when I got this. I stepped on top of it while the pit was open. It was hot, and I grabbed on and was hanging off of it.
“(My brother in law) was just standing there looking at me all crazy. This thing is still kind of scary to operate. I’ve been knowing this thing for about a year now, and I’m still learning.”
In addition to meat, he makes all of his sides dishes from scratch – potato salad, macaroni salad and coleslaw. The only side that Woodard doesn’t make himself are the baked beans, but he seasons those up to the point where customers can hardly tell the difference.
It takes a lot of behind-the-scenes commitment to keep A Little Taste of Texas running, things that customers don’t see or regularly consider when stopping by his truck. Woodard is buying the meat every day, preparing it every day and figuring it out all by himself.
The day-in, day-out nature of his responsibilities is overwhelming.
“Sometimes I can’t keep up,” he said. “I’m just one man.”
Then there’s his day job.
“I’m a nurse, as well,” said, motioning to the car parked behind his trailer. Inside sits the patient he was working with that day.
On weekends, Woodard is employed as a nurse. He specializes in helping his patients regain their motor function after they have suffered serious injuries that affected their speech and physical movement. If he isn’t barbecuing, he’s working with one of his clients.
It’s difficult to balance these two sides to his life. Sometimes he’s working 24 hours straight, sometimes he’s getting little to no sleep. That’s what it takes to barbecue.
In the end, he said, it’s worth it.
“It’s not working, because this is what I’m meant to do,” he said. “It’s easy, man. I love to do it. People call me, and they brag about the food. I don’t have to say, ‘Hey, I’m the best barbecue man in town,’ they just speak for themselves. I just love it.”
