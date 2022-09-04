THERMOPOLIS (WNE) — Tourism in Hot Springs County reached a record high this year.
“We did pretty excellent for the tourism dollars coming in,” Treasurer Audra Dominguez said at the Hot Springs County Travel and Tourism’s August meeting. “We surpassed our last year’s income by 121% on the month. ... We’re at $36,680.49 that came in for tourism —- and that is a record.”
Tourism Chairman Carl Leyba noted that the lodging tax dollars reported can come from up to three months behind due to the collecting methods involved.
The tourism board plans on making its own version of a What’s New handout. Based on the Wyoming Office of Tourism version, it is a single-page document that will highlight various tourism features to people who have never encountered Hot Springs County.
The board discussed a variety of the county’s attractions — including hot springs pools, restaurants, campgrounds, hiking trails and fishing — to feature in the handout. Board member Sherman Skelton wanted to see if a QR code could be included in the document that could direct the user to the Chamber’s event calendar.
Tourism board members said it’s time for a new campaign for Hot Springs County billboards, and they went over some new designs and made their suggestions.
Currently, the board has eight billboards throughout the state, each with a cost of $800 and a three-year lifespan. They plan to continue brainstorming and finalize plans for the billboards later.