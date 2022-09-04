THERMOPOLIS (WNE) — Tourism in Hot Springs County reached a record high this year.

“We did pretty excellent for the tourism dollars coming in,” Treasurer Audra Dominguez said at the Hot Springs County Travel and Tourism’s August meeting. “We surpassed our last year’s income by 121% on the month. ... We’re at $36,680.49 that came in for tourism —- and that is a record.”

