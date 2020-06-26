CHEYENNE – Laramie County Library System reopened Thursday, June 25, with restrictions to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The Library Café, Burns Branch library, Pine Bluffs Branch library and Bookmobile are operating with the following reduced hours and restrictions:
• The Library Café is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. There will be no indoor seating available, a one-way traffic pattern will be enforced, and a limited menu will be provided.
• The Burns Branch library is open from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, and from 5-7 p.m. Thursday.
• The Pine Bluffs Branch library is open from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.
• The Bookmobile will be in Albin from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and in Carpenter from 2-3 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays in June, July and August. The Bookmobile will only be providing holds pick-up. Books cannot be checked out from the Bookmobile at this time.
Anyone wishing to use any library facility must adhere to the following restrictions:
• Face coverings will be required for any individual 3 years of age or older wishing to utilize a Laramie County Library System facility.
• Visits to any Laramie County Library facility will be limited to one hour per day, per person/group.
• Social distancing measures will be enforced. Furniture, computers and help desks have all been updated or moved in order to maintain social distancing guidelines.
Review the complete list of restrictions and changes before visiting a library facility at LaramieCountyLibrary.org/covid, or call 307-634-3561 for updated information.