LARAMIE – In its last substantive vote of the week, the Wyoming House of Representatives voted Friday afternoon to budget $50 million worth of state funds for construction projects at the University of Wyoming.
That vote came as the state’s capital construction bill passed the Senate on Monday and included only $500,000 for UW construction.
If the $50 million for UW makes it through three readings in the House, the leaders from the two chambers will need to form a compromise next week before sending the bill to Gov. Mark Gordon.
Ahead of its current budget session, UW had asked the Legislature to provide half the funding for about $100 million worth of projects: A renovation of War Memorial Stadium’s west side stands, an expansion and renovation of the College of Law, and a replacement for Corbett Pool.
If the Legislature approves all requests, UW expects to get enough donations to hit the needed total of roughly $100 million.
The state’s capital construction bill, Senate File 119, originally included only $25 million for all projects, and the House planned to double that before leaders from both chambers settled on a funding compromise somewhere between $25 million and $50 million.
However, the Senate opted to strip all funding for UW out of the bill and passed its own version Monday.
Instead of introducing the Senate bill, the House Appropriations Committee crafted a substitute bill Thursday morning.
That bill, which is likely to face amendments on Monday and Tuesday, includes $37.5 million for the War Memorial and Corbett Pool projects and another $12.5 million for the College of Law.
Some of the House’s more conservative members were skeptical about the funding included in the bill, which totals about $120 million.
“I lost count of how many millions of dollars we’re being asked for from our state that is broke,” said Rep. Richard Tass, R-Buffalo.
A roll call vote was not taken on the $50 million, but numerous “no” votes could be heard.
The funding advocated for by the House Appropriations Committee would spend more than half of the current balance of the state’s Strategic Investments and Projects Account, a fund the Legislature created in 2013 to fund special one-time expenses.
However, the $120 million in the House version still represents an enormous reduction in state spending from recent budget sessions.
In the last two bienniums, the Legislature has spent more than a half billion dollars on new construction.
Considering the amount of private funds available for the project if the Legislature commits funds, Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, described the Senate’s position as improvident last week.
“If you give someone a quarter and you get back a dollar, that’s a pretty good deal,” Nicholas said. “We also know that over time, we’re going to have less and less dollars for capital construction. So if we don’t do it now, it may not happen again.”
During a Thursday meeting of the Joint Appropriations Committee, Sen. Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, suggested that the House suspend its rules to pass the bill faster to give leaders from both chambers more time to forge a compromise.
“That would help if we could get that moved up a little bit so we could have something on Monday or Tuesday,” he said.