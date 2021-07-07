CHEYENNE – Few things can impact a loved one’s road to recovery like an unexpected infection.
On July 9 at 1 p.m. Mountain Time, registered nurse Jill Hult will offer simple and cost-effective strategies to help caregivers prevent infections before they occur.
The webinar series is free, but participants are asked to register by visiting https://aarp.cvent.com/c/calendar/958ee93d-668f-4e2b-b2a0-2542664b2eb3. For those who wish to listen to the webinar on the phone, simply dial 1-253-215-8782. If asked for a meeting ID, use 857 7781 2450 and press pound.
Hult’s presentation is called, “Protecting Yourself and Loved Ones - The New Norm.” Hult is a registered nurse, licensed nursing home administrator, and holds a Certificate of Nursing Home Infection Prevention Training from the Centers for Disease Control.
The House Calls webinar series comes out of the Centers for Disease Control’s Project Firstline, which offers interactive infection prevention and control curriculum for health care and public health workforces and family caregivers across the United States.
To take part in any of these free webinars, call 301-715-8592. The webinars will feature 20-40 minute demonstrations on subject matter, while allowing for questions from the live audience. For those who want to watch the presentations, but don’t plan to answer questions, check out AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page at facebook.com/aarpwy.