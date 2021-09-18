...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE FAR
NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FROM 8 AM MDT TODAY UNTIL 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301,
303, 304, 306, 308, 310, AND 311...
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...8 to 12 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
“House Calls” webinar series discusses differences between flu and COVID
CHEYENNE – As we move toward the traditional flu season, there are questions about the differences between the flu and COVID-19 viruses.
At 1 p.m. Oct. 8, experts from Mountain Pacific Quality Health and the Hawaii Department of Health will attempt to explain the similarities and differences during a free webinar.
To take part, simply go online to https://tinyurl.com/housecalls10-8-21 or dial 253-215-8782. The webinar will describe the best ways to prevent transmission of infection in your home. For those who want to watch the presentations, but don’t plan to answer questions, watch the webinar on AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page at facebook.com/aarpwy anytime after the webinar’s start time.
Leading the webinar will be Kelley O’Leary, RN, MSN, CIC, infection preventionist at the Hawaii Department of Health, and Jill Hult, a Registered Nurse, Licensed Nursing Home Administrator, and holds a Certificate of Nursing Home Infection Prevention Training from the Centers for Disease Control.