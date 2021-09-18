CHEYENNE – As we move toward the traditional flu season, there are questions about the differences between the flu and COVID-19 viruses.

At 1 p.m. Oct. 8, experts from Mountain Pacific Quality Health and the Hawaii Department of Health will attempt to explain the similarities and differences during a free webinar.

To take part, simply go online to https://tinyurl.com/housecalls10-8-21 or dial 253-215-8782. The webinar will describe the best ways to prevent transmission of infection in your home. For those who want to watch the presentations, but don’t plan to answer questions, watch the webinar on AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page at facebook.com/aarpwy anytime after the webinar’s start time.

Leading the webinar will be Kelley O’Leary, RN, MSN, CIC, infection preventionist at the Hawaii Department of Health, and Jill Hult, a Registered Nurse, Licensed Nursing Home Administrator, and holds a Certificate of Nursing Home Infection Prevention Training from the Centers for Disease Control.

