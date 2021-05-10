CHEYENNE – Mountain-Pacific Quality Health and AARP state offices in Wyoming, Hawaii, Alaska and Montana invite family caregivers across the West to a free webinar series starting Friday, May 14 called “House Calls,” which will demonstrate infection protection and other ways to keep loved ones out of the hospital.
The webinar series comes out of the Centers for Disease Control’s Project Firstline, which offers interactive infection prevention and control curriculum for health care and public health workforces and family caregivers across the U.S.
During this series, you will learn the latest news about the COVID-19 vaccination, and how to keep yourself and your loved ones safe and protected from leading health experts from AARP and Mountain-Pacific Quality Health, according to a news release. The goal of the series is to help you take better care of your loved ones living at home, in nursing homes and/or in assisted living facilities.
To take part in any of these free webinars, visit https://tinyurl.com/urtcb28 or call 301-715-8592. The webinars will feature 20- to 40-minute demonstrations on the subject matter, while allowing for questions from the live audience.
For those who want to watch the presentations, but don’t plan to answer questions, check out AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page at facebook.com/aarpwy.