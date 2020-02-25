CHEYENNE – Wyoming got one step closer to regulating its growing number of gaming machines Monday when lawmakers advanced a bill to establish a statewide commission to oversee the industry.
The approval of the legislation from the House Appropriations Committee marked the latest action in an ongoing effort to bring clarity to the industry for both law enforcement and gaming companies. In Wyoming, skill games are currently allowed through a loophole in state law, while games of chance are prohibited.
Lawmakers on the House Appropriations Committee advanced House Bill 171 on the night of the last day that legislation could be advanced out of committee in its house of origin. If approved, HB 171 would expand the state’s pari-mutuel commission on horse gaming to a nine-member gaming commission.
The 35-page version of the bill initially included seven sections in total, though lawmakers voted to remove the portion that would have legalized skill-based games beginning in July 2021. Instead, that section will be considered as a complimentary bill.
When it won approval from the Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee earlier this month, HB 171 drew some pushback from gaming officials and local leaders. The new version released Monday seemed to ease some stakeholders’ concerns, but there were still a few concerns with the bill.
One section of the new draft would allow skill-based games to continue in the state until June 2021, though any operator of such games would have to gain approval from a gaming laboratory approved by the commission to ensure the machine isn’t faulty.
During the meeting, Byron Oedekoven, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police, expressed concerns about letting skill-based gaming operators off the hook until June 2021 – a point the committee chairman pushed back on.
“Even though we authorize the existence of the current machines, we also pose a ruling so that they have to ... be approved by the gaming commission,” Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, said. “If they don’t fit the definition of skill games, then they can be shut down.”
Yet Oedekoven was against that section of the legislation, arguing the state could be rewarding some bad actors involved in the “gray area” industry.
“This is exactly what other states are writing legislation trying to figure out how to get a handle on, and we’re starting with that premise,” he said.
The bill has also drawn the attention of some larger out-of-state gaming companies. Neal Tomlinson, a lobbyist for Las Vegas-based Golden Entertainment, said his group opposed the bill as written, arguing it would allow the skill-based games already in Wyoming under a legal loophole to develop a monopoly on the industry.
“We think what it is doing is allowing games that have not been licensed in the past, whether illegally or gray or however you want to call it, giving them a pass for prior conduct,” Tomlinson said. “We think everything should start from the beginning, and that no games should operate unless the Wyoming Gaming Commission authorizes those games.”
Tomlinson said Golden Entertainment would prefer a “reset” that creates a level playing field in the licensing and permitting process through the commission.
“In the case of Wyoming, you have a case of an unregulated – we think illegal, but at best, unregulated – market, so ... you’re immediately saying, ‘You’re now regulated,’ so they’ve got a tremendous advantage over someone who’s been regulated and not into that market already,” Tomlinson said. “So, I think that’s the fundamental problem.”
One of the most contentious points of the original legislation from the travel committee required citizens to vote during the 2020 general election on whether to allow skill-based games in their town or city, referred to as an “opt-in” provision.
The new version of HB 171 gets rids of that requirement, a change that Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said she was pleased to see.
“One of the concerns that we had locally was for our local retailers and businesses that have invested in these machines to then have to take it to the voters to determine whether they should say in,” Orr said in an interview.
Orr added she and members of the Cheyenne Police Department have discussed the possibility of creating their own municipal ordinance to regulate gaming.
“I think this bill provides enough of a stopgap measure, so that probably won’t be necessary,” said the mayor, adding Wyoming is just at “the tip of the iceberg” with the burgeoning gaming industry.
The committee members ultimately advanced HB 171, and it could be tweaked more as it moves through the House. Its complimentary legislation, House Bill 234, would legalize skill games in the state. It would likely be discussed in tandem with HB 171.