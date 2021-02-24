CHEYENNE – A bill tightening Wyoming’s voter identification laws for in-person voting was advanced by a House committee Wednesday, as Republican lawmakers seek ways to fortify the state’s election process following a 2020 presidential election marred by unfounded allegations of rampant voter fraud.
Titled “Voter fraud-prevention,” House Bill 75 would require voters to present a valid form of identification when voting in person, whether on Election Day or during early voting. Under current law, Wyoming residents must present a valid form of ID when registering to vote, but not necessarily when casting their ballots.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, presented it to the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Wednesday.
In response to a question from Rep. Aaron Clausen, R-Douglas, who noted there have been no cases of voter fraud in Wyoming’s last three elections, Gray described the legislation as a “best practices” issue aiming to create an environment where it is more difficult to commit any sort of fraud.
“We've talked a lot in the years on this where … if someone showed up and someone they knew that wasn't going to come to the polls that they knew was in the poll book, it would really be impossible to know whether they double-voted, unless that person ended up coming,” Gray said.
Asked whether he thought the proposal – which would allow residents to use a driver’s license, a state or tribal ID card, a valid U.S. passport, a military card or a Medicare insurance card as valid forms of ID – could lead to less voter participation, Gray argued the opposite was more likely to occur.
“We saw a great deal of discouragement after the last election due to the problems that have been discussed, and I think that it's created a lack of confidence, and so I think (the bill) is going to increase participation,” Gray said.
In recent years, extensive research indicates that voter fraud is extremely rare in the United States, as well as specifically in Wyoming. According to a voter fraud database from the Heritage Foundation, Wyoming has experienced just three cases of voter fraud, most recently in 2014, over the last 40 years.
Nonetheless, House Bill 75 has gotten significant support from Wyoming GOP lawmakers, with more than 40 members of the House of Representatives and half of the 30-member Senate signed on as co-sponsors, including several members of leadership.
The bill also had the backing of Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, who told lawmakers Wednesday that he viewed it as a “proactive piece of legislation.”
“Although it's been pointed out that we don't see a lot of fraud in the state of Wyoming, we're very lucky to live where we live – there's no doubt about that – but I would point out just a couple of things: our small population and having those personal relationships, I think, has prevented a fair amount of fraud,” Buchanan said. “Even four years ago, eight years ago, really every election cycle in the past, I never would have thought we would be facing the issues primarily in the electorate confidence in our elections.”
Buchanan also backed a handful of amendments that would include out-of-state driver’s licenses and college IDs as acceptable forms of identification during in-person voting. The amendments, which were brought by the Wyoming County Clerks Association, were eventually incorporated into the bill by the committee.
"I want integrity in our elections, but I will also fight to the death and go anywhere in this state if I were to ever find that someone is disenfranchised, or someone who is an eligible voter is not being allowed to vote,” Buchanan said.
During the meeting, several people raised concerns about the potential messages being sent through the legislation. Marguerite Herman, representing the League of Women Voters of Wyoming, said the bill’s premise was “shaky at best.”
"Aside from potential suppression, this proposal would, I think, support the false narrative that our elections currently are insecure and the results are unreliable,” Herman said. "I don't think that's true, and I haven't seen any evidence of it.”
Her point was echoed by Equality State Policy Center Executive Director Chris Merrill, who said House Bill 75 “seeks to fix a problem that doesn’t exist in Wyoming.”
"I think I'd be remiss if I didn't acknowledge out loud that this bill, by its very title, implicitly impugns the intentions and actions of at least some Wyoming voters, even though there's zero evidence available to levy any such allegations,” Merrill said. "The real thing that threatens to undermine voters' faith in the integrity of our elections … are unsubstantiated claims and outright lies about the existence of voter fraud. That's the truly dangerous thing that's going on these days when it comes to our elections.”
Merrill added Wyoming has a voter participation problem, not a voter fraud problem, and he encouraged lawmakers to look at automatic voter registration as a way to boost election accessibility.
Others testified in support of the bill during the virtual meeting, arguing any efforts to boost confidence in the state’s election process are worthwhile. Wheatland resident Chloe Butler told the committee that by the time there are questions on whether voter fraud is happening, “it’s too late.”
"I support this, especially since the general logic is that you don't wait to fix the gates until after the wolves are in,” Butler said. "Everyone says this can't happen in Wyoming. This is an amazing place, and I'm very proud to be here, but there are lots of states out there that had a lot of integrity in years past, and now it's all under question.”
HB 75 also had the backing of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation and the Wyoming Liberty Group, a libertarian-leaning think tank. Cassie Craven, representing the Wyoming Liberty Group, told lawmakers that the bill would help ensure Wyoming is “the gold standard” for election integrity nationwide.
"I don't support a method of lawmaking that sits back and waits until something is broken before we take initiative to make it right, and to ensure the integrity of an election is solely the constitutional duty of the Legislature,” Craven said.
After Gray brought a similar bill in the 2019 general session that failed by one vote on the House floor, his current version aimed to address some past concerns, specifically regarding seniors’ ability to cast their ballots. Tom Lacock, associate state director for AARP Wyoming, told lawmakers that he was appreciative of the bill’s provision allowing Medicare cards to be used as valid voter ID, noting a 2006 study that found about one in five U.S. citizens over the age of 65 lacked a government-issued ID.
“These folks still find a way to vote,” Lacock said. "If you're not aware, the age range with the highest percentage of eligible voters casting ballots in Wyoming is between the ages of 70 and 79. … This is an age group that I would encourage anyone considering future election law to keep in mind.”
The issue of voter identification has also become a priority of the Wyoming Republican Party in recent years. In an email sent to party members Wednesday morning, state GOP officials highlighted HB 75, stating “one of the legislative priorities of the Wyoming Republican Party has been to move forward with efforts to ensure election integrity.”
The party’s focus reflects a nationwide effort to strengthen voter ID laws following the 2020 election, with lawmakers in at least 18 states having introduced legislation to impose more stringent voting requirements, according to an analysis from the Brennan Center. The wave of legislation comes as distrust in the election process has risen substantially among Republican voters, with a post-election Monmouth University poll finding about 77% of Trump supporters believed President Joe Biden’s victory was due to fraud, despite there being no evidence to indicate that.
Ultimately, the committee approved the legislation by a 6-3 vote. HB 75 could be debated on the chamber floor as soon as next week, when lawmakers will reconvene for their month-long session at the Capitol.