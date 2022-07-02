Bryan Mantle gently rubs a wild horse he’s working with during a Bureau of Land Management wild horse training demonstration at Frontier Park in July 2021. The Wheatland-based horse trainers show some of the techniques they use to gentle and train wild horses and burros. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – The American Wild Horse Campaign has announced its support of actions taken by the U.S. House Committee on Appropriations in the fiscal year 2023 Interior, Environment and Related Agencies funding bill.
The bill would allocate $11 million to the Bureau of Land Management’s Wild Horse and Burro Program to use on a fertility control vaccine, according to Wednesday's release.
“Congress has sent a clear message that the status quo must change – a robust fertility control vaccine program is a humane, cost-effective option to manage healthy wild horse populations,” said Holly Gann Bice, director of government relations for AWHC, in the release.
Multiple House representatives told AWHC they were concerned with the system BLM has of rounding up wild horses and burros and holding them in overcrowded facilities, the group recounted.
The news release highlights other “key measures” taken by the House committee. This includes language that emphasizes the importance of screening wild horse and burro adopters and “calling for the BLM to evaluate options for relocating wild horses and burros to different Herd Management Areas as an alternative to keeping the horses captive in expensive government holding facilities.”