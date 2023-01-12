Rep. Cyrus Western listens during opening session

Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Sheridan, listens during the opening session of the 67th Wyoming Legislature’s general session in the House chamber on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 in Cheyenne.

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE—Requests for trails funding in Wyoming far outpace available money, but on Thursday, legislators voted down a bill that would have infused millions into state pathways.

The House Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee voted 5-4 against House Bill 48, titled “Active transportation and recreation grant program.” Voting against the bill were Reps. Abby Angelos, R-Gillette; Donald Burkhart Jr., R-Rawlins; Daniel Singh, R-Cheyenne; Cyrus Western, R-Sheridan; and John Winter, R-Thermopolis.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, the Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

