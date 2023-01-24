CHEYENNE – Wyoming is one step closer to establishing purple star schools, which are recognized for their commitment to assist military-connected students.

The House Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to send House Bill 56 to the chamber floor for first reading.

