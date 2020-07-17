CHEYENNE – Two candidates vying to represent House District 10, which spans much of eastern Laramie County, discussed during a forum Wednesday night how they would tackle some of the gargantuan issues facing the state, if elected.
The forum, held by the Cheyenne League of Women Voters, offered a chance for longtime rancher and incumbent Rep. John Eklund and Wyoming Board of Nursing Assistant Director Jennifer Burns to lay out their views on several issues, including the state’s budget crisis, education funding and Medicaid expansion.
Eklund and Burns, along with two other candidates, are seeking the Republican nomination for the district, which includes the Saddle Ridge neighborhood, Pine Bluffs, Albin, Burns and a sliver of eastern Goshen County. There are no Democratic candidates in the race, meaning the winner of the Aug. 18 primary will be headed to the state Capitol as the chosen representative.
The two candidates touched on a handful of topics Wednesday night, though every issue was overshadowed by the state’s $1.5 billion projected revenue deficit for the next two years. Eklund, who has represented the district since 2011, said he had a firm understanding of the budget’s complexities, which will help the state navigate what he called the worst situation in its history.
“It’ll be a combination of all kinds of things, from user fees to cuts that we can find,” Eklund said. “All the cutting in the world probably won’t fix it, so it’ll require some other revenue."
Eklund said finding those revenue sources will be key to ensure state leaders don’t pass the entire burden onto the next generation of Wyomingites.
“We shouldn’t burn through the whole savings account doing it,” Eklund said of balancing the budget. “We need to be proactive and ready to come up with a plan before we run out of savings, and I don’t operate my ranch that way, so I don’t see why we should do it with the state.”
The two candidates agreed that the budget crisis was the most pressing issue facing the state, though Burns emphasized the need to minimize the economic blow to small towns like Albin and Pine Bluffs when implementing those reductions.
“Certain cuts have a higher risk associated with them, and a $30,000 cut out here impacts 20 or 25 lives, whereas $30,000 at the Department of Homeland Security or Department of Health is really not comparable risk-wise,” Burns said.
Burns was opposed to raising any taxes, instead highlighting her top-priority bill. The idea is for the state to establish an office dedicated to securing federal grants for Wyoming, a move that she argued could bring in millions more in aid to the state.
Within the state’s $1.5 billion revenue deficit, roughly $500 million of that money was earmarked for the state’s K-12 education fund, meaning there will likely be difficult choices for the state Legislature during its next session. Eklund noted the state’s education system often ranks in the top 10 nationwide, making it difficult to make reductions to it.
“I think the best source that we have of managing our school system is the local school districts,” the incumbent said. “In the hands of those people, if they manage it well, they can figure out ways of taking the money that’s available to them and use it in the best way possible and end up with the best results.”
Burns said lawmakers will need to find a way to make the state’s education system less tied to the viability of coal and other minerals, which have long been the lifeblood of Wyoming’s rural schools.
“Frankly, I think there’s other resources to tap into,” Burns said. “Maybe we’ve been so happy with how coal has worked over the years that we’ve never fully looked into wind power. My district is extremely windy, and I myself have a wind turbine for my house. ... I just think we have to open our minds and think a little bit more out of the box and maybe get some more experts.”
The two candidates shared some skepticism of Medicaid expansion, which Wyoming lawmakers have repeatedly rejected in recent years. Eklund questioned where the state’s 10% cost share for expansion would come from amid the budget crisis, while Burns worried about how expansion could potentially overburden the state’s health care capacity.
“It’s an odd thing for a nurse to say, because I certainly want people to get health care, but this is a very delicate thing that could have disastrous effects, and we need to be very, very careful about looking at (expansion),” Burns said.
They were split on the death penalty, which Gov. Mark Gordon recently said he was considering a moratorium on. Eklund said “we probably shouldn’t have it” due to moral and economic reasons, while Burns said most constituents she’s spoken with want to keep the death penalty.
Along with Eklund and Burns, retired military professional Donn Edmunds and former state representative Lars Lone are also seeking the Republican nomination in House District 10. The Wyoming primary election will be Aug. 18.