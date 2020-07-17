CHEYENNE – Democratic candidates for the House District 12 seat in the Wyoming Legislature addressed the state’s current budget concerns and economic problems at the Cheyenne League of Women Voters candidate forum Thursday evening.
Joe Ramirez and Lee Filer participated in the forum; the winner of the Aug. 18 primary will face incumbent Republican Clarence Styvar in the general election. House District 12 covers the southwest corner of Laramie County, south of Interstate 80 and west of U.S. Highway 85.
Filer said he can bring his past experience as a state lawmaker to the position, and, when he was in office, he helped pass one of the most comprehensive labor law bills for people with developmental disabilities that would ensure they’re paid at or above the federal minimum wage.
He added his other experiences as a father of six children, a small business owner and a person with transportation knowledge would help him. When he was in office, he said he was able to work with both sides of the aisle to get the job done.
Ramirez said he’s been a social justice advocate for most of his life, he’s developed boards through different nonprofits and been a member of those boards. He also established different programs, such as the Transitional Services Program at Laramie County Community College.
Both candidates said the state’s current budget woes need to be addressed because the Legislature hasn’t figured out how to deal with it. Filer said the biggest problem currently facing the state is lack of economic diversification.
Both Ramirez and Filer expressed that Wyoming has relied on the fossil fuels industry for far too long. Filer said it’s time for Wyoming to open its doors to other forms of energy, such as solar and wind.
Ramirez said Wyoming’s received well over $1 billion in CARES Act funding, but still hasn’t managed to handle its budget. He added Wyoming also needs to look at a progressive tax system – high-income people need to start paying some taxes.
“We have a state legislature that really doesn’t understand how to budget, and they need to be accountable. We need accountability,” Ramirez said. “So one of the things that I would propose as a state legislator is a true citizens oversight committee to review that budget that includes economists, and a lot of other folks besides state representatives, deciding what to do with Wyoming’s money.”
Income tax is a tricky topic in Wyoming, but Ramirez said there should be a corporate tax. Corporations haven’t paid their fair share of taxes in the state, which would help bring some income into the economy. He added that increasing taxes would help fund education in the state.
“We don’t have appropriate income tax here in Wyoming, but we also don’t have a personal income tax here in Wyoming,” Filer said. “So right now, our tax structure says everybody pays the same … so we do need to look at our tax system to the point where, you know, we look at big corporations – like Walmart – yes, I believe a corporate income tax is needed to start filling this void.”
League of Women Voters moderator Marguerite Herman noted funding education is a state constitutional mandate and asked candidates what they would do to ensure this mandate is met.
“Funding isn’t going to come, you know, from the fossil fuel industries anymore,” Filer said. “We’ve got to start looking at what we’re doing to make our citizens better as a whole. We’re gonna have to look at taxes, whether it’s corporate taxes or personal taxes, property taxes, we’ve got to look it up by a range of different tax issues that we’re going to have to deal with in order to fund education.”
Herman asked the two candidates what they thought about Gov. Mark Gordon announcing that he plans to roll back the tax exemptions in the state that have built up through the years.
Ramirez said the state needs to look at closing the loopholes – but if you increase the food tax, that means people have less money to spend on other things. He said people in Wyoming have been spoiled in the state, but all areas of funding need to be looked at.
People like to scream about federal interference, Ramirez said, but there’s a lot of federal money coming into the state. He said this needs to be combined in the best way with state funding to get the best “bang for the buck.”
Filer added he would never vote to raise taxes on food because food is essential to life.