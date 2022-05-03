CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne resident has announced her candidacy for the House District 4 seat in the Wyoming Legislature, citing concern for neighbors who can’t afford groceries and workers in Wyoming’s energy sector who, she says, have lost work because of the Biden administration.
Lily Sharpe, a 32-year Cheyenne resident, retired attorney, mother and grandmother, said she will push back against “Washington bureaucrats” and President Joe Biden’s “forget-about-the-West policies that have devastated our Wyoming economy,” if she is elected to the state Legislature.
“I’m deeply concerned for our state’s working families and seniors on fixed incomes in the face of costs that seem to rise daily when it comes to food, fuel and property taxes. It’s too much, and we need solutions,” Sharpe said in a recent interview.
Sharpe said that in her newly created district, there are single parents struggling to put food on the table and seniors on a fixed income who will face record-high increases on property taxes because of inflation within the housing market.
“I’m really worried about our neighbors,” Sharpe said. “We have a lot of retired people on fixed income, and even before inflation, they couldn’t afford their medicine and their heating. Now, we’re going to have huge spikes in property taxes, and I just want to be a voice for these people.”
Sharpe said she remains concerned about decisions made by the Biden administration before the war in Ukraine.
“We had Biden buying Russian oil, and putting Russian oilfield workers to work, while sending our Wyoming oil field workers home without a paycheck,” Sharpe said. “I want to put our workers to work, so they can continue to live our wonderful Wyoming lifestyle.”
Sharpe most recently worked as a staff attorney in the Legislative Service Office. Before that, she worked at the Wyoming Supreme Court as the state court administrator, as well as a law clerk in U.S. District Court. She is a native of Wyoming and a graduate of the University of Wyoming and the University of Notre Dame.
“My experience with the Legislature has shown that when our economy is good, we can fund the programs that we need so desperately. We can fund education, we can fund our critical social problems,” Sharpe said. “But when our economy tanks, it becomes an incredible crisis mode. That is what it has become now, especially with Biden.”
Sharpe said she would listen to each of her constituents if elected. She said her “iconic 93-year-old mother” taught her to be fearless, as well as kind.
“That is how I intend to lead,” Sharpe said. “These economic issues we face as a region and as a state are serious, and we need to send a true fighter to the Capitol to maintain our Wyoming way of life.”