CHEYENNE – After clearing the House earlier this week, a bill that would cut more than $50 million from one component of the state’s K-12 education funding model and authorize a conditional sales tax increase has moved to the Senate for further consideration.
House Bill 173, which gained approval in the House by a 41-19 vote Tuesday, has emerged as one of two bills addressing K-12 education spending that could gain approval from the Legislature, as lawmakers seek ways to slow down spending amid an ongoing structural deficit in public school funding of about $300 million. The primary cuts in the House proposal would be to inactive health insurances plans for district employees, with estimates showing the provision would save roughly $80 million over the next three years.
The proposal would also authorize a 0.5% statewide sales tax increase if the state’s primary savings account falls below $650 million, which likely wouldn’t occur for a few more years at current spending levels. Additionally, the legislation increases the funding limit in reserves that school districts can hold onto over the next five years.
HB 173 received an initial hearing Friday morning in the Senate Education Committee, as leading lawmakers from the House walked through the chamber’s proposal with their colleagues.
“In my mind, the most defensible reduction you can make in the K-12 funding model is reimbursable health insurance,” House Majority Floor Leader Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, explained to the committee.
Sommers described the 0.5% sales tax increase, which was amended down from an initial House proposal of 1%, as an “insurance policy” that wouldn’t be a possibility until the state had pursued other avenues, including spending down its savings and identifying more efficiencies in the K-12 system.
The Senate, which advanced its own education funding bill with roughly $130 million in cuts last week, is now left with the choice of whether to move forward with HB 173. While showing little interest in the conditional sales tax provision of the bill, Senate Education Committee members were appreciative of the effort by the House to identify some reductions.
“It seems to me that we need to build on a number of the things you’ve given us, and we need to take some additional precautions,” Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, who chairs the Senate Education Committee, said Friday.
Scott added that he wanted to preserve the increase in reserves for districts included in the House bill, and he speculated on a few additional areas where savings could be found through the bill.
“One of the things we could do is raise the class size a bit, and then, in the model, increase funding for the teachers to make up for that, so it doesn’t impinge on our maintenance of effort, but make the model a bit more realistic,” Scott said. “That’s a possibility.”
The maintenance of effort that Scott referenced relates to federal stimulus money heading to Wyoming school districts under the American Rescue Plan stimulus package. Wyoming’s K-12 education system is slated to receive an influx of roughly $303 million under the stimulus package, of which the vast majority of funding will go directly to school districts.
However, that funding is dependent on a maintenance of effort by the state, meaning its K-12 education spending has to equate to at least the same share of total state spending in the next two years as it did 2017, 2018 and 2019. But there are still many details of those funding requirements that remain to be sorted out, as state budget administrator Don Richards explained to the committee Friday.
In their search for an appropriate education model, lawmakers are also aiming to stay in line with several Wyoming Supreme Court rulings that have required the state to maintain an education system that is equitable across its 48 districts. Sommers said the House members chose to target the dormant health insurance plans for cuts because those reductions were the most constitutional ones, with hired experts supporting that position during examinations last year.
Senate Minority Leader Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, agreed that it was the best area to attempt some reductions.
“I don’t know whether (the cut) is constitutional for sure, but it looks closer than anything else,” Rothfuss said. “When you look at it from an equity standpoint, I don’t see any clear violations of equity. When you look at it through the cost-based analysis, there aren’t clear violations of the cost basis … I appreciate the fact that so much work went into it, and, honestly, I appreciate the fact that after what seemed like a thousand amendments that the House looked at, to end up passing somewhere on the order of half of those and end up with something that actually was within the realm of the Constitution, it seems like at least a minor miracle.”
The House proposal, as advanced out of the chamber this week, also had the tentative backing of the Wyoming Education Association and the Wyoming School Boards Association. Ken Decaria, representing the school boards association, told the committee that HB 173 was “one of the most creative solutions I’ve seen in order to fix this.”
Even if the conditional sales tax provision is taken out of the bill, Decaria said his members would likely support the current version of the measure, though he encouraged lawmakers to continue to look at new revenue sources moving forward.
The Senate Education Committee ultimately did not take any action on the bill, instead opting to take it up again on Monday for further consideration and possible advancement to the Senate floor. If the bill advances, the Senate will have to hold an initial vote on HB 173 by Thursday for it to gain final passage.