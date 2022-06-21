CHEYENNE – Both a house and a used car retail shop near downtown Cheyenne were destroyed Tuesday afternoon in a fire.
Some nearby roads to the east of downtown were temporarily closed, and clouds of smoke could be observed through a large part of the city. As of Tuesday evening, there were no reported injuries or fatalities.
By Tuesday at 8 p.m., streets had been reopened, according to local officials and a reporter's visit to the scene. The strong smell of burned materials was in the air on the 700 block of East Lincolnway, and there were some, but not many, personnel on the scene.
Witnesses said the fire appeared to start at around noon in the house located at 711 East Lincolnway before spreading to the garage and adjacent auto business. Responders from Cheyenne Fire Rescue and the Cheyenne Police Department arrived on the scene shortly afterward, and attempted to put out the flames throughout the afternoon.
Surrounding areas, including a portion of East Lincolnway and 17th Street, had been closed off for emergency vehicles and safety personnel. “We ask the public to avoid (the) area for their safety and the safety of first responders,” said a brief email during the day from a city spokesperson.
As the fire burned, police were in the area, helping to direct traffic. As a few passersby asked law enforcement if they could proceed to go by the fire on Lincolnway, the response was that they could not, and if they did, they could get water from the firefighters and smoke from the fire on them.
The estimated damage due to the fire is unknown at this time, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. City officials told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle the Fire Rescue team had to implement defensive tactics fighting the flames, and had no interior view of the either building.
“When CFR arrived, we saw the initial structure fully engulfed and established a defensive attack. I commend the efforts of our team and supporting agencies who worked together to combat this fire and limit its reach. These first responders are here to serve and protect our community,” said CFR Fire Chief John Kopper. “We thank the public for avoiding the area and ask them to continue doing so until all first responders clear the scene and traffic along Lincolnway resumes.”
In a statement Tuesday night, Kopper confirmed that "all roads are open. We brought back an engine crew because we have a small rekindle. Scene will be observed by CFR and CPD personnel throughout the evening." Such precautions are typical after big fires.
Witness accounts
John Munoz, a resident who saw the start of the fire, said he saw the flames first in the house and in the back of the garage. A man was trying to get out of the window on the west side of the house, and had to be pulled out of it by others before it was engulfed. It has not been confirmed whether he was the owner, or if he was alone.
Another resident said he witnessed a short period of time between the man being shoehorned through the small window and the house being completely on fire.
The man who escaped was approached by emergency responders and attended to. He continued to watch on the side of the road as the fire spread.
Kayla Crozier, significant other of The Auto Locker’s owner, said she approached responders to speak with them when they arrived on the scene. She said the man who was rescued was their neighbor and lived in the house, and told them he was taking a shower, opened the door and his camper behind the building was up in flames. He jumped out of the window after that.
Crozier said she then walked away, because it was too upsetting.
She left work to help her partner as soon as she heard the building was on fire, and tried to get their buggy, tools and four-wheelers out of the shop. Crozier said they saved a buggy worth $50,000, as well as a four-wheeler, but many other items were lost. The firefighters wouldn’t let them go back in to get an additional four-wheeler.
“There’s a lot of personal belongings, and there’s a lot of tools,” she said. “It’s devastating.”
Not only does her partner sell cars out of the auto business he’s owned for close to three years, but the tools for his construction business were inside. She said paperwork, keys, personal items and many other valuables were likely destroyed. Although many of the cars for sale were outside of the building and not burned, she said titles and keys for the vehicles lost will impact the business.
“Both careers are in that building,” she said.