CHEYENNE – Both a house and an automotive store near downtown Cheyenne were destroyed Tuesday afternoon in a fire. Some nearby roads to the east of downtown were temporarily closed, and clouds of smoke could be observed through part of the city.
Witnesses said the fire appeared to start at around noon in the house located at 711 East Lincolnway before spreading to the garage and adjacent store. Responders from Cheyenne Fire Rescue and the Cheyenne Police Department arrived on the scene shortly afterwards, and attempted to put out the flames throughout the afternoon.
Surrounding areas including a portion of East Lincolnway and 17th Street were closed off for emergency vehicles and safety personnel. "We ask the public to avoid (the) area for their safety and the safety of first responders," said a brief email from a city spokesperson.
Police were in the area, helping to direct traffic. As a few passerby asked law enforcement if they could proceed to go by the fire on Lincolnway, the response was that they could not, and if they did, they could get water from the firefighters and smoke from the fire on them.
No official statement has been made by law enforcement on the cause of the fire. City officials told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle the fire rescue team had to implement defensive tactics fighting the flames, and had no interior view of the either building. It is undetermined whether there are any casualties.
John Munoz, a resident who saw the start of the fire, said he saw the flames first in the house and in the back of the garage. A man was trying to get out of the window on the right side of the house, and had to be pulled out of it by others before it was engulfed. It has not been confirmed whether he was the owner, or if he was alone.
Another resident said he witnessed a short period of time between the man being shoehorned through the small window, and the house being completely on fire.
The man who escaped was approached by emergency responders and attended to. He continued to watch on the side of the road as the fire spread.
Kayla Crozier, significant other of The Auto Locker owner, said she approached responders to speak with them when they arrived on the scene. She said the man who was rescued was their neighbor and lived in the house, and told them he was taking a shower, opened the door and his camper behind the building was up in flames. He jumped out of the window after that.
Crozier said she then walked away, because it was too upsetting.
She left work to come help her partner as soon as she heard the building was on fire, and tried to get their buggy, tools and four wheelers out from the shop. Crozier said they saved a buggy worth $50,000, as well as a four-wheeler, but many losses were taken. The firefighters wouldn’t let them go back in to get an additional four-wheelers.
“There’s a lot of personal belongings and there’s a lot of tools,” she said “It’s devastating.”
Not only does her partner sell cars out of the auto business he’s owned for close to three years, but the tools for his construction business were inside. She said paperwork, keys, personal items and many other valuables were likely destroyed. Although many of the cars for sale were outside of the building and not on fire, she said titles and keys for the vehicles lost will impact the business.
“Both careers are in that building,” she said.
This is a developing story and has been updated.