Rep. Andrew Byron

Rep. Andrew Byron, R-Jackson, speaks in favor of House Bill 80 during a meeting of the House Revenue Committee at the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on Thursday.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Lawmakers took a step toward addressing suicide in Wyoming on Thursday as the state continues to reel from a crisis that left more than 180 people dead in 2020 alone.

In the measure’s first full vote, the House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday that would establish a $40 million trust fund and $6 million reserve account for Wyoming’s 988 suicide and crisis hotline, providing permanent financing for the suicide prevention program amid the ups and downs of the state’s economy.

