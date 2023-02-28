CHEYENNE — House Democrats and members of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus voted to cut off discussion of bills Monday evening, killing "Chloe's law," a bill championed by the State Freedom Caucus Network that aimed to ban gender-affirming treatment for minors in Wyoming, along with eight other bills.

Monday was the last day for legislation to make it out of Committee of the Whole in their second chamber — the place where they are first debated on the Senate and House floors.

