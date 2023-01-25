CHEYENNE – State representatives compromised Wednesday before the suicide lifeline bill crossed over to the Senate without an original appropriation of $46 million.

Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, brought forward an amendment on third reading to reinstate a trust fund for the program, but to leave it empty. This followed his first successful amendment on the House floor last Friday that stripped House Bill 65 of its long-term funding source.

