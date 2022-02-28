State Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, discusses redistricting on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in the House of Representatives chamber at the Capitol. Representatives adopted three amendments to House Bill 100 and advanced it to second reading. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Representatives in the Wyoming Legislature refused to amend an abortion prohibition bill to exclude women who became pregnant following sexual assault or incest.
The majority voted down the House Bill 92 amendment brought forward Monday morning by Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson. The legislation states an abortion shall not be performed after an embryo or fetus has reached viability, and the only exception currently listed is to preserve the woman from imminent peril that endangers her life or health.
The statute would not go into effect until five days after the date the attorney general certifies that the U.S. Supreme Court has overruled the Roe v. Wade decision, or if the legislation did not violate any conditions, rights or restrictions recognized by the Supreme Court.
“This amendment basically sets the line at rape and incest,” Yin said. “So, the question before you is whether you want to force a woman, who was by no choice of their own impregnated, or whether you want the state to force them to bring that baby to term? That's simply all it is.”
Yin was supported by the co-sponsor of the amendment, Rep. Andi LeBeau, D-Lander, who said the wellness of the mother had to be considered.
“Mental health is important for women,” she told legislators. “And if we don't do this, it just shows a deep ignorance for the health and well being of the mother.”
But the two Democrats received pushback on the House chamber floor after the amendment was introduced. While some representatives questioned how one would confirm the woman was impregnated as a result of rape or incest, others said it was a matter of morality to vote no.
“I'd like to urge a no vote on this amendment,” Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, the bill's sponsor, said in opposition. “I thank my colleagues for bringing up the concern of women that have been victims of rape or incest. But the reality is that two wrongs don't make a right. Abortion is not health care, and abortion is murder.”
Representatives voted down the amendment following another testimony in opposition, and HB 92 was moved forward for third reading. It was not the only legislation on the topic approved Monday morning; a bill prohibiting chemical abortions was passed in the Senate Committee of the Whole and advanced to second reading.
